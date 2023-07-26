﻿Grantsville to host country themed night

As part of Grantsville’s Saturday Summer Series, city officials will be hosting a country night with dancing and a movie on Saturday, July 29.

The event will take place at the rodeo grounds located at 429 W. Clark Street. Country dancing lessons will take place at 7 p.m., followed by a kid-friendly movie at dusk.

The event was created for those who are unable to attend Country Fan Fest, but everyone is welcome and the event is free.

“Don’t have tickets to the big country event this weekend?” said Jolene Jenkins, Grantsville City Council member and organizer of the event. “Come join us for some country fun.”