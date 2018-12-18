$1.5 million to Aposhian Sod Farm in Tooele City lawsuit

A three-day bench trial earlier this month awarded $1.51 million in damages to the former Aposhian Sod Farm in its lawsuit with Tooele City.

Now the case is set for judgment from 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates on Feb. 11. Both the sod farm and the City will submit memorandum on a proposed judgment, to include any unresolved issues, prior to the February court date.

Bates ruled the value of the sod crop was $627,264 for the King Blue variety, $683,892 for the Drought King variety, and $315,901 for the Kentucky Blue variety, based on witness testimony and evidence provided during the two-day bench trial beginning on Dec. 6. The final value, $1.51 million, was determined by taking the total value and multiplying by the yield percentage, which was 95 percent for King Blue and Drought King, and 85 percent for the Kentucky Blue.

The Tooele City Council approved the sale of the 1,784-acre sod farm, located near Vernon, for $1.3 million to Six Mile Ranch, Inc., of Grantsville, during its Dec. 5 meeting. The City will retain the farm’s certificated water right of 4,181 acre-feet (1.36 billion gallons) per year.

The City bought the farm for $810,000 in 1990 for future water development, according to resolution 2018-67, which approved and ratified the sale to Six Mile Ranch.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 3rd District Court in May 2013 and stemmed from conflicting interpretations of a 1998 lease agreement between the city and Aposhian.

The lease spells out terms between the city and Aposhian, with the sod farm company paying $30,000 per year to use the sod farm’s acreage and wells to grow and sell commercial sod.

The disagreement centered around the lease’s term, its termination clause, and how much sod crop buy-out the city owed at the lease’s termination.

A jury trial in the case in December 2016 determined the value of the sod crop as of Jan. 18, 2013 to be $2.77 million. It further determined Aposhian received no revenue from its sod farm and related agricultural operations during 2013.

The eight-member jury also decided Aposhian committed waste on the property and should pay $137,000 in damages to the city during the December 2016 trial.

In January and August of 2017, Tooele City filed multiple motions, which included objections to the proposed form of judgment, request for treble damages to the jury’s award and a request for reduced damages or a new trial.

On Dec. 26, 2017, Adkins awarded Tooele City $16,522 in fees. He also offered a reduced judgment of $1.73 million — which reflected a 100 percent yield of the sod with a reduction for a specific variety of the sod grass and regrowing sod, which were contested by Tooele City — or a new trial would be set.

On June 13, the case was set for a three-day jury trial, beginning on Dec. 5. The trial was changed to a jury trial during the final pretrial conference on Oct. 22.