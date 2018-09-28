1 dead after head-on crash on SR-36 in Lake Point Thursday

One person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision on state Route 36 in Lake Point at 3:19 p.m. on Thursday.

A red Jeep Liberty was traveling southbound in the left lane on SR-36 near Exit 99 to Interstate 80, when the driver attempted to move into the right lane, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The Jeep struck a Hyundai Elantra, then the driver lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes.

The Jeep struck a Honda Civic head-on, UHP said. The driver of the Civic suffered fatal injuries and the driver and passenger in the Jeep were airlifted from the scene to a hospital in unknown condition.

The name of the victim in the fatal accident has not been released by UHP as of Friday morning.

Due to the location of the accident, Exit 99 was closed in both directions for several hours, causing long delays and traffic to backup for miles on I-80 and SR-36 during the evening commute. Traffic was rerouted to the Grantsville exits for I-80 during the closure.

A single lane of northbound and southbound SR-36 was opened around 4:30 p.m. following the initial closure. Around the same time, a vehicle stalled on westbound I-80 near milepost 101, causing a temporary closure in the left lane.