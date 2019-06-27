10 contestants to vie for Miss Grantsville on July 2

The 69th annual Miss Grantsville Pageant will take place at 6 p.m. July 2 at the Grantsville High School auditorium.

The pageant’s organization is a community-based volunteer effort and provides an academic scholarship to the winner.

The contestants, who range in age from 16-23, are required to submit a packet of paperwork, and must meet minimum GPA and other standards.

The winners are selected by a panel of judges based on a review of their submitted paperwork, an interview, answering an on-stage question, attitude, the performance of a talent and a walk in a formal gown.

The current royalty consists of 2018 Miss Grantsville Adda Fernandez, first-attendant Kenadi Beacham and second-attendant Halle Jo Cartwright. During their reign, they helped with numerous community events and service opportunities.

This year’s contestants are:

Madisun Francon

Madisun is the daughter of David and Gina Francon. She is 17 years old and the second oldest of five children. She will be a senior at Grantsville High School. She has participated in drill team; ballroom; dance company; and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Her greatest accomplishment is being drill team captain for her senior year. In her free time, Madisun enjoys dancing, writing and teaching. In the future, she plans to receive a degree in physical therapy from Dixie State University.

Sammy Hansen

Sammy is the daughter of Allison and Larry Hansen. She is 17 years old and the youngest of two children. She will be a senior at Grantsville High School. Sammy has participated in dance company, ballroom and drill team. She considers her biggest achievement is serving as artistic director for the Grantsville Dance Company for two consecutive years. Sammy enjoys dancing, coloring and biking. She plans to pursue a degree in social work and dance.

Sierra Levity

Sierra is the daughter of Jeremy and Cheri Leavitt. She is 16 years old and the youngest of four children. Sierra is going to be a senior at Grantsville High School. During her high school years, she participated in drill team, ballroom and dance company. She feels that her greatest achievement is receiving high-ranking academic awards throughout high school. In her free time, Sierra enjoys cooking and baking. She plans to pursue a degree in the medical field as an OB/GYN.

Ericka Leyva

Ericka is the daughter of Alejandro and Ericka Leyva. She is 18 years old and the oldest of three children. Ericka graduated from Grantsville High School in 2018 and is currently attending Dixie State University. She has participated in drama club, drill team and the Brigham Young University Language Fair. Ericka considers her greatest accomplishment is that she graduated high school with a certified nursing assistant license and she is able to pursue a career with it. Ericka enjoys dancing and spending time with her family. She plans to graduate from Dixie State University and graduate with a nursing degree.

Lyndee Limburg

Lyndee is the daughter of John and Traci Limburg. She is 17 years old and the oldest of four children. Lyndee recently graduated from Grantsville High School. During high school, she participated in cross country, National Honors Society, and Youthlink Service. Her greatest accomplishment is going on a humanitarian trip to Madagascar through Youthlink. In her free time, she enjoys running, filmmaking and graphic design. Her future plans are to attend Brigham Young University to study film fashion.

Trinity Pratt

Trinity is the daughter of Brian and Candice Pratt. She is 16 years old and the second oldest of four children. Trinity is going to be a senior at Grantsville High School. She has participated in Key Club, and ballroom dancing. In addition to these activities, Trinity enjoys cooking and dancing. In the future, she plans to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and complete her college education.

Audry Cayama-Rodriguez

Audry is the daughter of Nacary and Jose Cayama-Rodriguez. She is 17 years old and the oldest of two children. Audry will be a senior at Grantsville High School. She has participated in Latinos in Action, and Career and Technical Education. Her greatest accomplishment is receiving a Presidential Service Award for Latinos in Action. Audry’s hobbies include painting, drawing, and makeup. She plans to pursue a degree in both law and elementary education.

Scout Sutton

Scout is the daughter of Brad and Heather Sutton. She is 18 years old and the youngest of three children. She will be a senior at Grantsville High School. She has been involved in the National Honors Society and the girl’s tennis team. She considers her greatest accomplishment to be performing in Utah’s premiere ballet company, Ballet West. Her hobbies include skiing, pottery and 3D design. She plans to attend the University of Utah to pursue a degree in ballet.

Autumn Wade

Autumn is the daughter of Russ and Heidi Wallace. She is 19 years old and is the oldest of three children. She recently graduated from Grantsville High School. While there, she participated in Future Farmers of America, Junior ROTC, welding, autotech, and equine science. One of her highest accomplishments was being promoted to staff sergeant in Junior ROTC. In her free time, Autumn enjoys singing, learning with her horses, hiking, hunting and fishing. In the future, she plans to enroll at Utah State University where she will obtain a degree in veterinary medicine.

Alexandria Wood

Alexandria is the daughter of Teresa and Nathan Wood. She is 18 years old and the oldest of two children. She recently graduated from Grantsville High School. In high school she participated in Health Occupations Students of America, and National Honors Society. She considers her greatest achievement is being the Sterling Scholar in science. Alexandria enjoys lifting weights, working as a certified nursing assistant, and hiking. She plans to attend Southern Utah University and pursue a degree in nursing.

