10 young women to vie for 2018 Miss Grantsville

The 68th annual Miss Grantsville Pageant will take place at 6 p.m. on July 3 in Grantsville High School’s auditorium.

The pageant’s organization is a community-based volunteer effort that provides a $1,750 academic scholarship to the winner and a $750 scholarship to each attendant. The contestants, who range in age from 16-23, are required to submit a packet of paperwork, and must meet minimum GPA and other standards.

The winners are selected by a panel of judges based on a review of their submitted paperwork, an interview, answering an on-stage question, attitude, the performance of a talent and a walk in a formal gown.

The current royalty consists of 2017 Miss Grantsville Makylee Cloward, first attendant Emma Walker and second attendant Shelice Warr. They helped with numerous community events and service opportunities during their one-year reign.

Below is a list of this year’s pageant contestants:

Kenadi Beacham is the daughter of Ernie and Shawndi Beacham. She is 17 years old and is the oldest of five kids. She is going to be a senior at Grantsville High School this fall. Kenadi has been a varsity cheerleader for two years. She has competed in cross country, received multiple honors, and has taken advanced courses while in high school. Her plans for the future are to become a dance teacher and attend college to get a medical degree. She enjoys math, singing, going on adventures, and making Youtube videos.

Halle Cartwright is the daughter of Joe and Lori Cartwright. She is 17 years old and the youngest of four children. Halle recently graduated from Grantsville High School. She was awarded as Grantsville’s Sterling Scholar for dance. She was the vice president of the Future Business Leaders of America. She also participated in debate, dance company, and was a member of the All-State Drill Team. She plans to attend Southern Utah University to study mathematics and business. Halle enjoys dancing, adventuring and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Adda Fernandez is the daughter of Chris and Alta Batterman. She is 18 years old and one of five children. She loves to play the violin and read. Adda recently graduated From Grantsville High School. She participated in debate, orchestra, cross-country, National Honor Society and was the junior class president. She also was awarded a scholarship from Distinguished Young Woman and is a certified nursing assistant. Adda’s long-term goal is to attend the University of Utah for medical school and enlist in the military as a trauma surgeon. She loves to read, draw and be outdoors.

Sammy Hansen is the daughter of Alison and Larry Hansen. She is 16 years old and is the youngest of two siblings. She is going to be a junior this fall in high school. Sammy has participated in dance company and ballroom, and will be one of the artistic directors of dance company this upcoming year. She plans to take voice lessons and continue her dance training. She plans to attend college to major in dance and minor in psychology. She loves to teach dance and see her students succeed. Her hobbies include dancing, baking and sewing.

Sierra Leavitt is the daughter of Jeremy and Cheri Leavitt. She is 15 years old and the youngest of four children. Sierra loves cooking and dancing. During high school she has participated in Drill Team and is currently the GHS ballroom standard captain. She is also an FCCLA officer for GHS. Sierra hopes to be the Drill captain her senior year. Her future plan is to pursue a degree in nursing and to become a wife and mother.

Mackenzie Toone is the daughter of Kyle and Kathy Toone. She is 16 years old and the fourth of nine children and will be a senior at Grantsville High School this fall. She is involved in dance and enjoys her role as GHS co-captain. Mackenzie plans to attend the University of Utah to major in pre-med and dance. In her spare time, she likes to camp, hike, and go to the reservoir. She loves to accomplish hard things and feels that it is important to stay strong no matter what life throws at you.

Autumn Wade is the daughter of Heidi Mitchell and Russ Wallis. She is 18 years old and one of two children. She recently graduated from Grantsville High School and was GLTC’s assistant squad leader. She also participated in welding and FFA. She plans to attend Farrier School and is working toward becoming an EMT. She enjoys riding as well as teaching her horses. She also loves hiking and hunting. Autumn loves to spend time with her family.

Jorden Waite is the daughter of Jason and Mindy Waite. She is 18 years old and is one of three children. She recently graduated from Grantsville High School. Jorden was Co-captain of the dance company along with being Drill Team Mistress. She was on the high school honor roll her sophomore, junior and senior year. She plans to attend Dixie State and major in business while minoring in dance. She enjoys dancing, beekeeping and drawing.

Kylee Wheeler is the daughter of Doug and Diane Hadley. She is 19 years old and the second oldest of eight children. Kylee is a recent graduate of Grantsville High School. She participated in Key Club, and served as historian for two years. She also participated in band all four years and served as president during her senior year. In addition to these activities, Kylee enjoys swimming and drawing. In the future, she plans to attend Salt Lake Community College and pursue a Music Education major.

Alexandria Wood is the daughter of Nathan and Teresa Wood. She is 17 years old and is the oldest of two children. She is going to be a senior at Grantsville High School and she participates in NHS, and was recently the historian of FBLA. She plans to attend BYU Idaho and get a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She enjoys science, hiking and anything related to music. She has had the opportunity to learn piano, the alto saxophone, and sing in many choirs.

The pageant is open to the public and admission is free. Grantsville High School is located at 155 E. Cherry St.