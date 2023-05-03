100 Mile Journey

More than 125 take trek across desert for suicide awareness ♦

Over 125 individuals gathered over the weekend to take part in the Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s annual 100-mile, two-day journey: the Walk to Wendover.

The purpose of the walk was to raise awareness about suicide, provide hope to those who needed it, and remember those lost.

On Friday, April 28, participants arrived at 6 a.m. at Tooele City Hall where their trek began. There they received t-shirts with a spot on the back to write the name of the individual or individuals they were walking for.

Shortly before participants started their walk, Taryn Hiatt, founder of the Utah Chapter of The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, and survivor herself spoke to participants.

“I always say that suicide prevention chose me, and it chose me in a really intimate way,” she said. “I found my dad after he lost his life to suicide … I’m glad it was me who found him and not a stranger, because my dad had also found me like that multiple times as a teenager, but I lived. I was the lucky one.”

“I always say that suicide is a thief; it robs us of the life we wanted to have with this person,” she continued.

Hiatt shared data that shows over 90% of individuals who commit suicide had a mental health condition at the time of their death. For most, that is depression.

Hiatt emphasized how important it is to have support when struggling.

“We know that the sun will always rise, but in that dark night of the soul, that’s where we need each other,” she said. “This is about each one of us walking together, because we weren’t meant to do this life alone.”

At 7 a.m., participants left city hall with two tour busses, search and rescue, and a van with port-a-potties on the back, and headed down Tooele’s Main Street towards 1000 North where they boarded busses and began walking again in a relay fashion down state-Route 112 towards Grantsville.

When they arrived in Grantsville, they walked as a group down main street and ended at the cemetery where they again continued to walk in a relay fashion all the way to the Knolls exit. There, they ended their day around 7 p.m.

The tour buses drove participants back to Tooele City Hall and they went home for the night.

The next morning, participants again met at city hall at 6 a.m. and they were bused back to Knolls where they had ended the previous evening. From there, they walked in shifts all the way to Wendover.

Walkers checked into hotel rooms in Wendover and later attended an afterparty at the Peppermill Concert Hall with tribute band Ronstant.live and E.J. Michaels, a contestant on the TV show, “The Voice”.

At the end of the evening, participants were bused back to their hotel, and the next morning they left to travel back to Tooele City Hall by bus where they ended their journey.

Jon Absey was the Utah Jazz bear mascot for over 25 years. This year he participated in the walk as a supporter.

“I am very fortunate that I don’t have any stories with suicide but I do have a lot of friends that do,” Absey told the Transcript during the walk. “I’ve enjoyed watching everybody talking amongst themselves and the bonding that we are seeing … It’s about being out here in support and being out here with other people who have similar stories.”

Absey wants those struggling to know there is hope and help available.

“Suicide awareness is huge right now and I think with society today and social media, people need to know it’s okay not to be okay,” Absey said. “They need to realize that there’s a support group out there and that there are organizations like Life’s Worth Living and a multitude of other groups out there that are there for these people to be able to talk to each other.”

To donate to the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, send a Venmo to @lifesworthliving or visit their Facebook page.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 988.