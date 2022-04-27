The first step of the longest suicide prevention walk in the nation is in Tooele ♦

Life’s Worth Living Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual 100 mile Walk to Wendover. They will launch this unparalleled suicide prevention walk on Friday, April 29 at 6 a.m. in the rotunda of Tooele City Hall.

The launch ceremony will include 125 walkers that have had their lives touched by suicide. The group will hear from a winner of the Amazing Race, Conner Leary.

The Walkers will begin walking right out the front doors of City Hall at 7 a.m.

On Friday the walkers will walk from north on Main Street — state Route 36 — from Tooele City Hall to 1000 North, then west on 1000 North to state Route 112, then Northwest on SR-112 to state Route 138.

The group will ten proceed west through Grantsville City all the way out to exit 84 on Interstate 80 where they will stop for lunch. After lunch the group will start at I-80 exit 70, and walk all the way on the North frontage road to Knolls exit 41. They then will return to Tooele City Hall.

On Saturday, the walkers will board buses at Tooele City Hall at 7 a.m. and return to Knolls exit 41. They will begin walking the south frontage road all the way into Wendover. We anticipate arriving in Wendover around 3-4 p.m.

At the end of the frontage road, they will receive a police escort to the Wendover Will, where they will do group photos.

Walkers will then check into the Red Garter Hotel and Casino. A huge after party to celebrate their completion of the daunting, exhausting yet healing walk for suicide prevention will beheld at the Historic Wendover Airfield from 7-10 p.m. Entertainment at the party will include a private concert by Ofi.

Life’s Worth Living invites people to join them at the launch, or along the route, or even at the end to share our journey with viewers who’s lives have been affected by suicide.

“We will be available by phone to guide you to us,” said Jon Gossett, LWL president. “Although we will be hard to miss, being escorted by Tooele County Sheriff vehicles and followed by huge tour buses wrapped with Walk to Wendover. Suicide has hit home for so many, this event it will help start a conversation, and help end the stigma associated with it.”