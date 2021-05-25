1000 West reconstruction project in Tooele City will soon be underway

A reconstruction project for 1000 West from Vine Street to 100 North will begin soon in Tooele City.

The Tooele City council approved a bid for $180,512 for the project during their May 19 meeting.

“1000 West is a road that has taken a tremendous amount of wear — both from the SR-36 bypass construction a few years ago and more recently from our construction of 1100 West,” said Paul Hansen, Tooele City engineer. “It just took a beating.”

The north half of the road is in “OK” shape, according to Hansen, but the south half of the road needs to be reconstructed from 100 North down to Vine Street.

Along with reconstructing the road, the city wants to complete needed storm drain and water system improvements, he added.

Recently the city put out a bid request for the project and they received a bid back of $180,512.50 from Kilgore Contractors, a construction company based out of Salt Lake City.

“Kilgore Contractors was the lowest responsible bidder,” said Hansen.

The city wanted to get the bid out as soon as possible, because prices for materials to reconstruct the road are rising.

“The contractor told us that the delay in the purchase of some of the materials by as much as two weeks would increase the cost by about $10,000,” Hansen explained.

In an effort to try to be money-conscious, Tooele City wants to get the project going as soon as possible.

At the end of the meeting, all of the members of the city council voted to approve the bid for the project.

The project will begin soon but a date has not been set yet, according to Council member Ed Hansen.

“The road and drainage system needs to be fixed,” said Hansen. “It will be a great project for our area.”