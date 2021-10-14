$10,000 reward for missing Tooele man

Search planned for Saturday ♦

The family of missing man Rick Morris, who disappeared from his Tooele home in June, announced today that the Utah Cold Case Coalition is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his location or closure of his case.

The family also announced a search planned for Saturday.

Morris went missing at around 1:55 a.m. on June 25 from his home near 780 W. 700 South in Tooele after a low blood sugar attack.

Morris’ family has been searching for him and have pleaded with community members to check their properties, sheds, barns, old cars, and RV’s for him.

“With low blood sugar, Rick gets confused, disoriented, and tired,” said Michelle Palmer, with Corner Canyon Investigations. “He could have found somewhere he thought was safe to sleep in. That’s why it’s important to look even in places you might think are unlikely.”

The family is also asking members of the community to remind their relatives, friends, and coworkers to check their properties and places of business.

The Utah Cold Case Coalition, which helps with missing person cases and unsolved murders, has offered a $10,000 reward for anyone who can find Morris.

“It is so devastating when a loved one goes missing,” said Karra Porter with the Utah Cold Case Coalition. “We hope this $10,000 reward will generate interest and encourage some to help search.”

The family will be holding their biggest search yet for Morris on Saturday.

Those interested should meet at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1030 S. 900 West in Tooele.

Searchers are welcome anytime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A range of search efforts are appreciated, according to the Morris family, including neighborhood canvassing, walking, hiking, ATV’s, horses, and drones.

Those interested in participating can pre-register at airtable.com/shrpLGsvdJ2f4Cpba but pre-registration is not required.

“We are so grateful for the Utah Cold Case Coalition offering a $10,000 reward and to the Destiny Project for helping coordinate search efforts,” Mariah Morris. “We’d like to thank the Tooele City Police Department for their efforts in helping to find Rick. The detectives and officers have volunteered their time and resources and we’re so glad to have their support. And we would be lost with Michelle Palmer of Corner Canyon Investigations, who has volunteered her time, resources and expertise from the beginning.”

To report information related to the whereabouts of Morris, please call the Utah Cold Case Coalition at 385-313-CLUE (3313).

Tips can be confidential.