11 women to vie for Miss Tooele County, Outstanding Teen

Nearly a dozen local young women will take to the auditorium stage at Stansbury High School Saturday to compete in the 2017 Miss Tooele County and Miss Tooele County Outstanding Teen pageants.

Six contestants will vie for Miss Tooele County while five will vie for Miss Outstanding Teen. Although two different contests, both will be held simultaneously. The auditorium’s doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m.

The contestant who wins Miss Tooele County 2017 will accept the crown from Alyssa Banks, who won the title in March 2016. This is the first year for the Miss Outstanding Teen competition.

The evening’s emcee is Brian Carlson of ABC 4 Utah News. He is co-anchor of Good Morning Utah and announcer for Good Things Utah.

Holly Rabanne, affiliation and public relations director for both pageants, said a talented and dedicated group of young women will compete Saturday night after attending workshops and trainings every week since June.

Prizes for Miss Tooele County include a $3,000 scholarship and entry fee to compete in the Miss Utah Pageant in June 2018. The first runner-up will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Prizes for Miss Outstanding Teen include a $500 scholarship and entry to the Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen Pageant. The first runner-up and Miss Congeniality will each receive a $250 scholarship.

Discount tickets are available from each of the contestants, or at Tantrumz Tanning Tooele, 293. N. Main St., Tooele, Rabanne said. Discount tickets cost $7 per adult, with children 12 and under free. Discount family passes are $20.

Tickets on pageant night are $10 per person, with children 12 and under free. Family passes are $25. Stansbury High School is located at 5300 N. Stallion Way in Stansbury Park.

Below are bios provided by each of the six Miss Tooele County contestants, and each of the five Miss Outstanding Teen contestants.

Miss Tooele County contestants

McKenna C. Allred

My name is McKenna Clare Allred. I am 20 years old and the daughter of David and Jennifer Allred. I am from Tooele City and graduated from Tooele High School in 2015. I am currently a junior at Utah State University studying broadcast journalism and political science.

I am competing to be the next Miss Tooele County because community is something very important to me. I know through my example, and through implementing my platform, I can make a positive impact on Tooele County. Tooele County has shaped me into the woman I am today, and because of that, I am working hard to advocate for all of you. Mental health is a huge issue in the community. Through my hard work as the next Miss Tooele County, I will create an open and accepting environment where no one should feel afraid to talk about what they are struggling through.

Courtney M. Cook

My name is Courtney Maurine Cook. I am 20 years old and the daughter of Paul and Cory Cook. I am from Grantsville, Utah, and graduated from Grantsville High School in 2015. I am currently apprenticing under my father to obtain my barbering license at Cook’s Barbershop to join the family business.

I believe Miss Tooele County should be a woman of charity, service and opportunity, which is why I chose to compete for this title. Growing up in Tooele County, I have developed a love for the people and the beautiful surroundings that will always be my home. If crowned Miss Tooele County, I will continue to proudly represent my county as a kind, genuine person, enhancing my service and involvement while promoting my platform. No matter my location, with or without the crown, I will always represent my county with honor while leaving a special impact in every situation.

Cassidy N. Evans

Cassidy Nichole Evans, 19, is the daughter of Christine and Barry Evans. She was born and raised in Tooele City and is a graduate of Tooele High School. To become the next in a long line of strong women to carry the Miss Tooele County title would be a great accomplishment. She plans to use the crown as a stage to meet and help new people, share her platform Don’t “Diss” on Disabilities, which serves to break through that stigma within the community, bring more awareness to programs in Tooele County that serve those with disabilities and their families by fundraising and being an active advocate, in turn helping these programs to flourish and continue, and helping hundreds more families like hers. She says “I’m doing this not only for myself, but for everyone who is afraid of stepping outside their comfort zone. It is possible, you can do it.”

Madalynn Leavitt

On March 24, 2000, I came into this world, bright-eyed and full of energy. Seventeen years later, I look back on my life so far and realize I have been so blessed with a phenomenal family and great friends.

Dancing is my passion, along with history and cosmetology. I feel it is vital to look at life with optimism for the future, and love for everyone around you. Growing up around individuals with special needs, I am very excited to develop my platform, “See the able, not the label.” The idea is to appreciate the abilities of those with special needs and encourage them to be the best they can possibly be. Participating in Miss Tooele County has already been such a wonderful experience and I can’t wait to continue in this journey.

Kylee P. Robinson

Kylee Paige Robinson, of Stansbury Park, is 21 years old and the daughter of Greg and Tara Robinson. Kylee is a 2015 graduate of Grantsville High School where she excelled in the performing arts and was the president of the theatre department. She is currently attending Utah Valley University pursuing a bachelor’s in fine arts degree with an emphasis in musical theatre.

Kylee has performed in over 30 musical productions and most recently portrayed Ariel in Laforge Encore theatre company’s production of the “Little Mermaid.” She also recently starred as the title role in “Peter Pan.” Upon graduating, she would like to pursue a career in the performing arts.

Kylee is honored to be a contestant in this year’s Miss Tooele County Pageant and is grateful for the opportunity to share her story of self-love and positive body image with the hope of empowering the youth in Tooele County to put an end to Body-Shame and bullying.

Kylee would consider it a great honor to represent the community that has always been home to her and would love the opportunity to promote Tooele County.

Aubrey Roth

My name is Aubrey Roth. I am 21 and the daughter of Brian and Chennelle Roth. I have grown up in Tooele and graduated from Stansbury High School. I am currently studying at Utah Valley University in pursuit of a Bachelor’s degree in Ballroom Dance.

I aspire to be Miss Tooele County so that I may be an example to anyone who is too scared to chase their dreams. Too often people are told that they aren’t good enough, smart enough, or even good looking enough to do what they love. As part of my platform of “Stand Up to Stop Bullying,” I will be an advocate for action in being kind to others and working together to strengthen our communities. Many outstanding individuals in Tooele County helped me to become who I am; I hope to pay it forward and do the same for the next generation.

Miss Outstanding Teen contestants

Oakley Allen

Hometown: Tooele, Utah

Education: Tooele High School

Platform: Dancing — A Movement Towards Better Health

Interesting facts: I have been in 12 musicals and in ballet for around six years. I am the youngest of all my cousins. I hyper-extended my leg when I was 4 and broke my arm riding a motorcycle. I have very double-jointed elbows, and broke a toe and a finger while in dance class. I am going on a LDS mission in 2021.

Legacy: If I become Miss Tooele County’s Outstanding Teen, I would like to be known as the girl who was always kind to everyone, and was accepting of everyone. I would like to be remembered as the girl who encouraged everyone to be who he or she is.

Why I should be Miss Tooele County’s Outstanding Teen 2017: I think I would be a good choice for Miss Tooele County’s Outstanding Teen because I possess the kindness, the confidence, the inclusiveness, and the drive for it! I think that it would be an amazing blessing to be a part of that legacy, and I would feel honored to have the title.

Talia Crowther

Hometown: Tooele, Utah

Education: Tooele High school

Platform: Street Drugs

Interesting facts: I’m learning sign language to improve my interactions with the deaf and hard of hearing community to be able to reach out to many more people and make what I teach more available to everyone.

Legacy: I want to be known as The Tooele County Outstanding Teen who helped the community. I want to be pleasing and caring, thoughtful and constructive, to be someone people can seek for advice.

Why I should be Miss Tooele County Outstanding Teen 2017: I would be a fabulous choice for Miss Tooele County Outstanding Teen because I would be a role model to all the young girls out there. I would also be a positive, calm and confident person for these girls, and who will remind them to continue to strive for their success and want bigger and better objectives in life for themselves.

Isabel Martin

Hometown: Erda, Utah

Education: Stansbury High School

Platform: Don’t Doubt Dyslexia

Interesting facts: I have never done a pageant. I am the only kid in my family with light hair. Before this I had never walked in heels. I love animals and someday I want to be a cosmetologist and open a salon.

Legacy: My goal as Miss Tooele County’s Outstanding Teen will be to raise awareness about dyslexia and why it is so important to place interventions. I hope that my work will help students in Tooele and I would love the opportunity to bring the topic to a state and national level.

Why I should be Miss Tooele County’s Outstanding Teen: It is so important that children receive the best education possible. It is hard to do that when there is an undiagnosed learning disability. As Miss Tooele County’s Outstanding Teen, I will be able to raise awareness about dyslexia and early interventions, which would help me to be an advocate for students in my community.

Sara-Alli Searle

Hometown: Tooele, Utah

Education: Bonneville Academy

Platform: “Precious Memories” Raising Awareness and Funds for the Alzheimer’s

Interesting facts: My celebrity crush recognized me for my outstanding community service. I have lived in numerous states. Not only did I sing at a professional baseball game, but I also threw out the opening pitch. I have seven years modeling experience and I love being on stage.

Legacy: I haven’t just chosen to succeed in the Miss America Program; I have dreamed about it since I was a little girl. I love being a role model and setting an example to those around me. I like to be involved in something greater than myself and use my voice to make a difference in my community. I have a love of pageants and competing. I can present myself in a humble, yet fun manner. My goal is to raise more awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. I want to be remembered for making a difference.

Why I should be Miss Tooele County’s Outstanding Teen 2017: As the next Miss Tooele County Outstanding Teen, I am committed to furthering my platform, serving as a humble servant to our community, and promoting the Miss America Program! I will be grateful for this new responsibility, job, and honor. I will represent our county with great pride as I prepare myself for the Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen!

Kendall Reidling

Hometown: Tooele, Utah

Education: Tooele High School

Platform: Embracing Alternative Forms of Education

Interesting facts: I always dance in the kitchen when I do the dishes. I am a stylish, modern-day teen with an old-fashioned soul. When I write, I close one eye. I have been paid to photograph senior portraits and family portraits, as photography is one of my hobbies; You can always find me with my nose in a history book of some sort.

Legacy: It is my fondest wish to lift the hearts of my peers here in Tooele County and beyond. So many of my fellow teens are devastated by self-defeating behaviors and thought patterns. I know that being a light in the darkness gives others permission to shine as well.

Why I should be Miss Tooele County’s Outstanding Teen 2017: I would be the best choice for Miss Tooele County’s Outstanding teen because I know how to do hard things. We are never promised tomorrow and the death of my youngest brother taught me to make something with the time I am given. It is my life’s mission to reflect the light I have received and to be comfortable with being different. I can give that same hope to my fellow peers by sharing my platform of “Embracing Alternative Forms of Education.”