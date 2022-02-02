12-mile rail line proposed for Tooele County

Savage Tooele Railroad Company wants to rebuild a portion of the Warner Spur ♦

A Utah-based railroad company has submitted an application to a federal agency to establish a rail company that will serve the Lakeview Business Park.

Savage Services submitted an application to the Surface Transportation Board to establish the Savage Tooele Railroad Company, which will bring rail service to the Lakeview Business Park via the Union Pacific’s old Warner Spur rail line.

The Warner Spur Line leaves the Union Pacific’s main east-west line north of Interstate 80 near Burmester and travels southeast through Erda. The original spur was 15.5 miles. It ended at Warner Station about a mile west of downtown Tooele City.

If approved, Savage Tooele Railroad Company will rehabilitate approximately the first 7 miles of the spur, ending at Lakeview Business Park property north of the Utah Motorsports Campus.

Around another 5 miles of rail line will be built from there, traveling east in the Lakeview Business Park to serve businesses within the park, according to Jeff Hymas, Savage Services communications director.

Lakeview Business Park has told the Transcript Bulletin that they have no plans for a large inland port satellite, but they anticipate seeking permission from the Inland Port Authority to use between 300 and 400 acres of the business park for a satellite port operation — receiving, unloading, and repacking cargo from seaports.

Lakeview Business Park developers have always indicated a plan for businesses in their park to have access to rail to ship and receive goods domestically.

In an amendment to their application to the Surface Transportation Board, Savage Service states they will limit the number of trains operating on the line to two or less per day.

Because parts of northeastern Tooele County are in an EPA non-attainment air quality zone, this is the maximum number of trains that can run on the line without triggering an Environmental Impact Study.

Union Pacific owns most of the property where the new rail line will operate. Savage is working with UP and other landowners to enter into agreements to acquire rights of way or obtain property along the rail line.

New road or rehabilitated road crossings may be needed along the route. Savage said they will work with the appropriate authorities on crossings, pending the outcome of their STB application.

Critics of the rail line cite environmental concerns with reopening the old spur line.

Jackson Green, with Stop the Polluting Port, sent a comment to the STB on Savage’s application.

“Savage Tooele Rail should be required by the STB to complete an Environmental Assessment. There are significant environmental impacts associated with building this 12 mile rail line and connecting it to an inland ‘satellite’ port facility.”

Some Tooele County residents also sent comments to the STB.

“It [the rail line] is being built in an area that is out of attainment of federal air quality standards for ozone and PM 2.5,” said Terry Mathews.

Kyle Mathews wrote, “Please require that an environmental study be performed for the Savage Tooele Rail, Tooele County, UT. If allowed, this rail spur could be detrimental to the local environment and the many birds, etc. that rely on this locality for habitat, shelter and food.”

Savage Services counters that rail transportation reduces congestion and produces less pollution than shipping the same freight by truck.

According to the Association of American Railroads, one train can carry the freight of hundreds of trucks, which reduces highway congestion.

The AAR also asserts that moving freight by train instead of truck reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 75%.

The Environmental Protection Agency has determined that railroads account for 40% of U.S. freight but only 1.9% of U.S. transport-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to the AAR.

The new rail line would also bring a strategic and economic mode of transportation to Tooele County, attracting businesses to the region, potentially bringing hundreds of family-wage jobs to Tooele County, according to Savage Services.

If approved, Savage Services intends to begin rail carrier operations on the completed line in the 4th quarter of 2022 or the 1st quarter of 2023.

Savage has deep roots in Utah. The company was founded in American Fork over 75 years ago and continues to be owned by the Savage family.

As a privately held company,Savage generally doesn’t disclose project costs, however company officials said it is a significant investment in the community and the Utah economy.

According to UtahRails.net, the last train to run on the Warner Spur ran in 1979. It consisted of an engine, one box car, and a caboose, carrying newsprint for the Transcript Bulletin.