12 Tooele High baseball team players being investigated for lewdness

A dozen members of the Tooele High School baseball team are being investigated for possible charges of lewdness, according to the Tooele City Police Department. The Tooele County Attorney’s Office is screening charges for juvenile court.

Tooele City police were contacted by the Tooele County School District after a report of inappropriate exposure and touching between the students on a school bus following a game on March 23, according to Sgt. Tanya Kalma. Not all members of the baseball team were involved, Kalma said.

While there were rumors a sexual assault had occurred in the incident, Kalma said Tooele City police are not investigating a sexual assault.

The Tooele County School District issued a statement on the disciplinary action against the students involved:

“Almost five weeks ago an incident occurred involving members of the Tooele High School baseball team that resulted in their suspension from school and suspension from participation with the team. The students have served their suspensions and are back in school. They have also returned to playing baseball for the high school in a probationary status. School officials do not plan on issuing any additional disciplinary action for the students involved.”

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.