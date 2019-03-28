135th Grantsville Sociable set for Saturday

The work of 16 various committees culminates on Saturday with the 135th Grantsville Sociable at Grantsville High School.

Preparation for the annual event started back in June when co-chairs Stace Riding and Teresa Walters held their first meetings.

“I feel like the committee put in a lot of work to make this happen,” Riding said. “In our first meeting we were able to come with the theme ‘I’m Coming Home’ from the song by Keith Urban.”

“I love the song,” Walters said. “We will feature a great video about Grantsville with a few aerial shots of the city.”

Neither Walters nor Riding were raised in Grantsville, but they were impressed with the Grantsville Sociable when they moved to the city.

“I learned that the Sociable is dear to the hearts of the people of Grantsville,” Walters said.

Riding grew up in Delta and lived in Erda before moving to Grantsville. Walters lived in West Jordan before coming to Grantsville.

“I wanted to get away from the city and be able to hear the sprinklers and smell the hay,” Walters said.

“We’re trying to get more young people to become involved with the Sociable to carry on the tradition,” Riding said. “Everybody is invited you don’t have to live in Grantsville or be from Grantsville. We will have several class reunions held this year during the Sociable including the Classes of 1999 and 2009.”

The car show will run from 11 a.m.until 4 p.m. Programs are at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. with dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Honored guests 75 years and older will arrive at noon, have dinner at 1 p.m. and then go to the 2:30 p.m. program.

Dancing is from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The entertainment lineup includes 22 numbers from top local talent.

Dylan Hurst and Chelci Holste will perform “Coming Home” while a video created by Clint Thompson is shown.

Junie Gay Harlow will sing two songs and Taylor Hutchins will present his original composition “Back in 1992.”

For the first time, the program will include singer and trumpet player Christine Fawson, daughter of Grantsville residents Gary and Janet Fawson.

“The key is finding dependable people to lead committees,” Walters said.

Committee leaders included Jay Larsen, Perry Skaug, Trecia Bolinder, Brooke and Nathan Gardner, Mindy Palmer, Mike Colson, Wade Sandberg, Neil Critchlow, Doug Boman, Annette and Eric Johnson, Shana Nelson, Melodi Gochis, Janice Marriott, Karma Dale, Suzanne and Kurt Fishter, Julia and Eddie Martin, and Christian Hughes

Tickets are $18 in advance and can be purchased at Grantsville City Hall, or both Soelberg’s locations. Tickets are $20 at the door. Grantsville High School is located at 155 East Cherry Street.