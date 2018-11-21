14 more reasons to join in Tooele’s Thanksgiving morning 5K run

There are now 14 more reasons to participate in Thursday’s annual 5K Side Dish Sprint, in addition to helping feed needy families, burning pre-Thanksgiving calories, and starting the holidays out on the right foot.

Drawings will be held for free entries to 14 Utah races at the community event that begins at 8 a.m. at Tooele’s England Acres, 880 N. 400 East.

“We have entries for half-marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks, and triathlons,” said committee member Kaye Beeny.

“Whether you want to escape the mid-winter doldrums of northern Utah, enter your first triathlon or compete in a premier Utah marathon, we have something for everyone,” she added.

People of all fitness abilities are invited to attend the community event.

The 6th annual Tooele Running Club event joins forces this year with Kickin’ Cancer’s Can.

All financial proceeds from the event will be donated to the local non-profit charity that assists local families fighting cancer.

Entry fee is only $5 or $20 per family for the 3.1-mile walk, jog, or run.

Participants are also encourage to bring at least one non-perishable food item that organizers deliver to the Tooele Food Bank.

Everyone is invited to bring a Thanksgiving Day side dish that is raffled among participants.

In past years, anywhere between 80 and 100 people have participated and more than 2,000 pounds of food has been contributed to the local food bank.

Popular club running shirts and hoodies are being sold in a closeout sale.