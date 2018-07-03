14-year-old in stable condition after Sunday shooting

A 14-year-old boy is in stable condition in a Salt Lake area hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in Tooele.

Tooele City police were dispatched to 684 Mobil Ave. shortly after 1 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen. The victim suffered a neck wound and was transported by ground ambulance to a Salt Lake hospital in critical condition.

Following the shooting, investigators secured a warrant for the property on Mobil Avenue and were able to recover the firearm they believe was used in the shooting, according to Hansen.

There was no further update on the shooting Sunday, but on Monday morning, Hansen confirmed Tooele City police believe the victim likely suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound but have not ruled out the possibility it was intentional.

Due to the nature of his injury, the 14-year-old victim has been unable to speak with police about the shooting, Hansen said.

Tooele City police are looking for 19-year-old Dylan Aragon, who they believe was in the room at the time of the shooting and has not spoken with police, Hansen said. Anyone with information about the Mobile Way shooting or Aragon’s whereabouts can contact Tooele City police at 435-882-5600.