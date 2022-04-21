150 new jobs headed to Tooele County

State approves tax incentive for manufacturer ♦

A state tax incentive played a role in attracting a new manufacturer that will bring up to 150 jobs to Tooele County over a seven year period.

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity announced last week that they awarded Jabil, Inc. a temporary, marginal tax reduction for its expansion into Tooele County.

As part of the agreement, Jabil plans to bring up to 150 new high-paying jobs and will invest $10 million in rural Utah — Tooele County — over the next seven years.

“Jabil is a global leader in manufacturing,” said Dan Hemmert, the Office of Economic Opportunity’s executive director. “This project focuses on energy storage, and it will have significant ripple effects in Tooele County and green energy industries. This is a big win for the state, and we hope to see additional Utah expansions from Jabil in the future.”

By locating in Tooele County, Jabil will be eligible for the rural modifications of the state’s Economic Development Tax Increment Finance tax credit program.

Through the legislative approved EDTIF program, eligible companies, like Jabil, work with the Economic Opportunity office to outline performance criteria. Once the office confirms those criteria have been met, according to statute, companies can receive a refund of a percentage of the new, additional state taxes they paid until their contract expires.

The tax credits are approved by the governor-appointed executive director of the Office of Economic Opportunity with advice from the Economic Opportunity Board.

Jabil is a global manufacturing company with more than 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. Jabil has a list of customers, including 300 of the world’s biggest brands in every market, from healthcare, packaging, smartphones, and cloud equipment to automotive and home appliances.

Under their EDTIF agreement, Jabil may receive up to 30% of the additional state taxes it will pay over the seven-year life of the agreement in the form of a Utah Legislature-authorized Rural Economic Development Tax Increment Finance tax credit.

Each year that Jabil meets the criteria in its contract with the state, it will qualify for a portion of the total tax credit.

“The Jabil expansion demonstrates that Utah has the talent and infrastructure to support the fast-growing battery industry,” said Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah. “With Jabil’s lead, we foresee other similar projects coming our way. Congratulations to Tooele County, and thanks to Mel Lavitt and other Utah proponents who advocated for Utah with the company.”

The Economic Opportunity office tracks incented companies in a dashboard available on their website.

The public data show when the tax credit was awarded and the numbers of promised jobs, new state wages, new state revenue, projected capital investment, and the maximum tax credit.

It reports the term of the contract and the temporary, marginal tax reduction the company may receive if it meets its obligations. The table also shows whether the company has an active agreement, the percentage of new state revenue assessed, and the total tax credit used.

The Utah Legislature authorized the REDTIF modifications beginning in July 2021 to increase business expansion and recruitment opportunities throughout the state’s rural communities.

The REDTIF modifications provide an efficient and effective way for rural Utah to engage in corporate retention and recruitment while ensuring taxpayers receive value from the limited tax credits offered. These modifications support the country’s leading economy and provide economic opportunities for Utahns, according to the Economic Opportunity office.

The seven-year Jabil project is projected to include $10 million in capital investment and create 155 new jobs totaling $60,876,970 in wages over seven years. The projected new state revenue is $2,354,058 over the seven year period. Based on performance, 30% of that new state revenue may be returned to Jabil through the REDTIF program.

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity or, Go Utah, provides resources and support for business creation, growth, and recruitment. It also drives increased tourism, film production, outdoor recreation, and mixed martial arts in Utah. Utilizing state resources and private sector contracts, the office administers programs in economic areas that demonstrate the highest potential for development and the most opportunity for Utahns.

Jabil has not indicated where in Tooele County they will be located, according to the Economic Opportunity office.