17 girls seek title of Little Miss Grantsville at pageant Friday

The Little Miss Grantsville Pageant will be held Friday at the Grantsville High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Seventeen girls are participating in two categories: a junior division for grades 1-3 and a senior division for grades 4-6.

The girls will be judged on a personal introduction, a two-minute talent, party dress presentation, and an on-stage question.

Prior to the Little Miss pageant, 40 girls will participate in a Tiny Miss Grantsville Pageant for ages 2-6. That pageant starts at 6 p.m. and admission is also free.

The Little Miss Grantsville contestants are:

Brynlee Cummings, 9, is the daughter of Kirc and Mindy Cummings. She has one big brother named Payton, one little sister named Kamryn, and another baby sister that won’t be here until November. She is sad when she is away from her family. Three words that describe Brynlee are sassy, short and outgoing.

Nicole Lynn Davis, 9, is the daughter of Jessica Patterson and Josh Davis. She has one brother named McCormick and one sister named Lexi. Her prized possession is her lizard, Gig, because he likes to be held and he makes her laugh. Three words that describe Nicole are smart, kind and helpful.

Taylor Fawson, 9, is the daughter of Chris and Jenny Fawson. She has an older brother Jordan and a younger sister Jaylee. She is sad when she doesn’t get her way. Three words that describe Taylor are small, sassy and strong.

Kimber Hall, 10, is the daughter of Jamie and Dustin Hall. She has two brothers, Drake and Baylor, and one sister, Aspen. Her favorite place is home because she feels safe and happy there and she is with all the people she loves. Three words that describe Kimber are smart, pretty and kind.

Ryann Hansen, 7, is the daughter of Heather and Erik Hansen. She has two brothers and two sisters. Her favorite color is yellow because it makes her happy. Three words that describe her are funny, weird and gamer.

Ellie Hunt, 9, is the daughter of Chad and Kori Hunt. She has two twin brothers. When she grows up, she wants to be a nurse like her mom. Three words that describe Ellie are funny, crazy and artsy.

Sophie Lawton, 10, is the daughter of Kari and Ben Lawton. She has two sisters and one brother. When she grows up she wants to be a doctor so she can always help people. Three words that describe Sophie are helpful, skilled and loving.

Marissa Lehnardt, 7, is the daughter of Katrina Lehnardt. She has one brother and four sisters. Her favorite place is the movie theatre. Three words that describe Marissa are nice, fun and helpful.

Lucie Moffitt, 8, is the daughter of Scott and Jamie Moffitt. She is the baby of the family with one older brother and one older sister. Her mom is her most prized possession. Three words that describe Lucie are sassy, emotional and funny.

Lydia Moffitt, 12, is the daughter of Jamie Moffitt. She has a super sassy sister, Lucie, and an older brother. She loves sushi because there are so many rolls to choose from. Two words that describe Lydia are determined and funny.

Alivia Moore, 8, is the daughter of Craig and Veronica Moore. She has one sister, two brothers and one brother on the way. She is sad when other people are sad. Three words that describe Alivia are loving, caring and shy.

Aizlee Moore, 11, is the daughter of Craig and Veronica Moore. She has one sister, two brothers and one baby brother on the way. If she had one wish it would be that there were no more homeless people. Three words that describe Aizlee are kind, outgoing and sassy.

Kyla Schultz, 9, is the daughter of Joshua and Belinda Schultz. She has two sisters and one crazy little brother. Her favorite place is the water where she can act like a fish. Three words that describe Kyla are happy, funny and energetic.

Mieka Smith, 11, is the daughter of Shelby and David Smith. Meika has two brothers, Jordan and Skyler. Her most embarrassing experience was when she was in Little Miss Grantsville and her uncle yelled her name. Three words that describe Meike are pretty, smart and cool.

Emma Thacker, 12, is the daughter of Kenny and Melissa Thacker. She has one teasing brother and two up lifting sisters. Her favorite place is the mountains. She loves the fresh air and nature. Three words that describe Emma are confident, loved and humorous.

Addison Wright, 10, is the daughter of Trevor and Emilie Wright. She has two older brothers and two younger sisters. Her most prized possession is a bunny that she had since she was a baby. Three words that describe Addison are motivated, nurturing and a little sassy.

Alissa Wright, 7, is the daughter of Trever and Emilie Wright. Alissa has two brothers and one sister. She’s the baby. She gets most excited when her dad comes home from Afghanistan. Three words that describe her are funny, grumpy and firecracker

Grantsville High School is located at 155 E. Cherry St.