$190M bond for new schools, security fails

The vote does not change the need, says school board president ♦

The Tooele County School Board asked voters to approve a $190 million bond for new schools and school security. The election night vote count shows county voters answered “No.”

The unofficial results available on Tuesday night show that 58% of the votes cast were against the issuance of the bonds with 42% of voters favoring the school district’s bond proposal.

“We will evaluate as a board,” said Maresa Manzione, board president. “The vote does not change the need. We will do what we can. It may be uncomfortable and crowded. There may be some boundary and schedule changes.”

The proposed bond included $100 million for a new high school in Overlake, $50 million for a new junior high school in Stansbury Park, and $30 million for a new elementary school in Grantsville.

In addition to the three new schools, the proposed bond also included $10 million for security upgrades for existing schools.

The school district said that the bond was needed to alleviate crowding at schools and make room for more growth.

A study by Zions Bank Public Finance prepared for the school district, estimated that the monthly property tax impact on the owner of a home valued at $250,000 would be an additional $10.70. The monthly property tax impact on a business of the same value was estimated at an additional $19.45.

Manzione said it is too early to know if, when, or for how much the school board may submit another bond to voters for approval.

“It will depend on growth,” she said. “It could be for more schools and if building costs go up as projected, it could cost us more.”

In a bond informational meeting, Steve West, Tooele County School District operations director said construction costs are increasing between 5-10% per year.

“I would like to thank all the people that voted for the bond as well as all the people that voted in the election,” Manzione said. “We appreciate that the people of the county support education.”

As of election eve, 40.6% of voters countywide returned a ballot compared to 22% in the same election cycle four years ago, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

The governing board of each entity that held an election has between seven and 14 days to hold a meeting for the final canvass of votes and certify their election results. Any valid ballots received by the clerk’s office before the canvass meeting will be included in the final vote count, according to Gillette.