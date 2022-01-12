1996, County earns $5.2 million from hazardous waste industries

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of January.

Jan. 7-9, 1997

Some people may not have liked the idea of hazardous waste industries in the West Desert, but Tooele County was turning them into a lucrative source of revenue.

In fact, the 1996 county budget showed that the county collected an estimated $5.2 million from those hazardous waste industries. That figure amounted to 35 percent of Tooele County’s revenue for the year.

In contrast, the county’s property tax revenue for 996 accounted for only 15%, or an estimated $2.2 million.

Later in the week, a new Tooele County School Board gave an initial endorsement for students to wear uniforms at East Elementary School.

Three newly-elected board members — Daniel Pacheco, Raymond Johnson and Myron Bateman — also took the oath of office at the monthly meeting.

The new members joined current board members Kendall Thomas and Bob Lawrence in giving the go-ahead for the East Elementary PTA, to form a committee made up of parents to determine what would be included in a uniform policy.

Jan. 11-14, 1972

The Grantsville City Outstanding Citizen Award was presented to James B. Williams by Mayor Teryl Hunsaker.

Williams had spent 42 years as a school teacher and principal. He taught one year in Ibapah and two years in Fillmore, and the rest in Grantsville.

He was always actively engaged in civic matters. He was mayor of Grantsville from 1938 to 1943. During this time he was instrumental in developing the Grantsville water system.

Williams was a Tooele County Commissioner from 1945-1955.

Later in the week, Tooele Mayor Robert Swan and Tooele City Council reconsidered the decision to publish only a summary of the City Financial Report. The result of that recommendation, however, was the same … not to publish the warrants issued by the city, but to make public only the summary of the auditor’s report.

The reconsideration was brought about because of an editorial which appeared in the Dec. 31 Tooele Transcript calling the summary inadequate without sufficient details of expenditures.

Jan. 7-10, 1947

The U.S. Civil Service Board of Examiners at Tooele Ordnance Depot announced that competitive examinations for several positions were now available.

Applications and information concerning the positions were available at the nearest post office. All applications were to be on file with the Secretary of the Board of Examiners at Tooele Ordnance Depot on or before January 16, 1947.

Later in the week, W. Bevan Anderson was elected chief of the Tooele Volunteer Fire Department for 1947, succeeding D.L. Gillette, who had served for the past two years.

Chief Anderson announced his assistants would be T. Theo Tate, assistant fire chief; and Glenn White as maintenance supervisor.

Willard Peterson, who had served for a number of years as secretary-treasurer, was re-elected for another term. Ellis Parks was elected for another term as auditor.

Norvel Adams had served the past two years as maintenance supervisor, and Mr. Anderson had been assistant fire chief for two years.

Jan. 13, 1922

The county commissioners held a meeting Monday with the state road commission in Salt Lake City, and the subject of the Wendover-Lincoln Highway Route controversy was given another complete airing.

Our commissioners stated emphatically that they would not make a levy or any promise to construct either highway across the desert, giving as their reason, for this stand, that the count was not financially able to undertake the job.

We understand from an authentic source, however, that the Lincoln Highway Association has offered to contribute $12,000, if Tooele County will add the same amount, in order to get the $100,000 federal road aid which had been promised to the county.