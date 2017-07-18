2 dead in Butterfield Canyon plane crash

Two men died in a plane crash in Butterfield Canyon last Thursday that closed the roadway into Salt Lake County.

Nicholas Thomas, 34, and Jacob McGoldrick, 37, died in the plane crash, which occurred around 10 a.m. on July 13. Thomas was a flight instructor but it is unknown who was piloting the plane, according to Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

McGoldrick resided in South Carolina, according to UPD.

The plane was briefly on fire following the crash but Unified Fire Department crews quickly extinguished the blaze, Lohrke said.

Unified Police are conducting the death investigation with the state medical examiner’s officer, Lohrke said. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Butterfield Canyon, which is on the east side of Oquirrh Mountains from Middle Canyon, was closed for several hours while emergency crews secured the scene for federal investigators.