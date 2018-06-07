2 Idaho men face drug charges after getting caught at Dugway

Two Idaho men are facing criminal charges after they were arrested for possession of illegal drugs at the gates to Dugway Proving Ground.

Austin James Bruce, 23, and Miguel Joseph Chavez, 23, both of Burley, are each charged with second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, two counts of third-degree felony possession, three counts of misdemeanor possession or use of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to assist Dugway police with a stop that netted a large quantity of drugs on May 26 at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to a probable cause statement.

When the deputy arrived, Dugway police said a green Ford Focus had pulled through the concrete barriers at the main gate before turning around and heading the wrong way to head back through the barriers, the statement said. A Dugway security guard ran out to stop the Focus.

Bruce, who was driving the vehicle, gave a false identity, according to the probable cause statement. Once it was determined who Bruce was, a records check was performed and it was determined he did not have an active driver license.

Dugway security noticed an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, the statement said. When a security guard drove the Focus under an awning due to heavy rain with Chavez’s permission, they saw a meth pipe in plain view in the car’s center console.

A search of the vehicle by Dugway police and security turned up more than 118 grams of methamphetamine, small amounts of heroin and marijuana, and pill bottles with oxycontin and alprazolam, the statement said. Officers also found various items of drug paraphernalia, including a pill crusher, meth pipes, and hypodermic needles. There was also $150 in counterfeit bills.

Chavez and Bruce were interviewed by police, with Bruce admitting some of the meth was his but having no knowledge of the counterfeit bills, the statement said. Chavez did not accept or deny responsibility of the drugs or paraphernalia.

Both Chavez and Bruce made their initial appearances in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Matthew Bates. They were assigned bail of $25,000 and given court-appointed attorneys.

Chavez and Bruce are scheduled to return to court for a scheduling conference on June 12 at 9 a.m.