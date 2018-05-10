Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Steve Hansen of South Jordan, leads Jeremy Urwin of Park City and another cyclist, down Hastings Pass in the Cedar Mountain Wilderness Area during last Saturday’s Wild Horse Gran Fondo. Approximately 200 cyclists competed in the one-day event that is ridden entirely on gravel roads. Riders use either mountain or gravel bikes. This was the event’s fourth year. (David Bern/TBP Photos)
  • Before Saturday’s 9 a.m. start, cyclists gathered at the staging area at Delle to hear safety instructions from event officials. (David Bern/TBP Photos)
  • With the Cedar Mountains on the western horizon, cyclists departed as a big group from Delle. A few miles later, the group quickly thinned as less experienced or less fit riders struggled to climb over Hastings Pass. (David Bern/TBP Photos)
  • The Wild Horse Gran Fondo wasn’t ridden only by men. Maria Oblad of Murray puts on her shoes and prepares for a long day in the saddle. She finished the 76-mile course in 8:10:30. Eight women rode the event. (David Bern/TBP Photos)
  • While descending from Hastings Pass, cyclists had a commanding view of the Great Salt Lake Desert to the west. (David Bern/TBP Photos)
  • Event founder and director Chris Magerl of Salt Lake City gives course directions to cyclists before Saturday’s start at Delle. (David Bern/TBP Photos)
  • Mike and Maria Oblad from Murray, Utah, prepare to unload their bikes before Saturday’s Wild Horse Gran Fondo. (David Bern/TBP Photos)

200 cyclists ride 76 miles of gravel roads around Cedar Mountains

Around 200 cyclists descended onto Delle in Skull Valley Saturday to compete in the fourth annual Wild Horse Gran Fondo. Riding either mountain or gravel bikes, the cyclists rode on County B gravel roads over and around the Cedar Mountain Wilderness Area. They had the choice of riding a 31-mile or 76-mile course. 

The 31-mile course, called the Little Wild Horse, included a climb over Hastings Pass, while the longer course featured both Hastings and Rydalch pass’s — for 5,000 vertical feet of climbing. Feed zones with water and food were on both courses for the riders.

The top male and female winners on the 76-mile course were Mark Currie of Ogden with a time of 4:18:15 and Breanne Nalder of Salt Lake City in 5:00:55. For the 31-mile course, Aaron Phillips won in 1:53:34 and Jennifer Cherland in 2:09:34.

According to the event’s founder and director, Chris Magerl of Salt Lake City, one of the inspirations behind the Wild Horse Gran Fondo is his love of historical trails. Hastings Pass was the route the ill-fated Donner-Reed Party took in 1846 to get over the Cedar Mountains before nearly perishing while crossing the Great Salt Lake Desert and Bonneville Salt Flats. 

“To look west from the top of Hastings Pass and see where the wagon wheel ruts went toward Pilot Peak is just amazing to me,” he said.

Magerl said about 90 percent of the cyclists finished. Those who didn’t were mostly because of mechanical breakdowns that couldn’t be fixed on course. He said only a few didn’t finish because of fatigue. He noted one of the highlights of the event for many of the cyclists is the opportunity to ride somewhere new and different. He said many after the finish commented on the area’s open beauty, with sweeping views of Skull Valley and the West Desert.

The term gran fondo is Italian and loosely translates into “Big Challenge.”

David Bern

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
David Bern is editor of the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. The 54-year-old journalist began his career with the Transcript-Bulletin as an intern reporter from Utah State University in 1983. He joined the newsroom full time that same year after completing his internship and graduating from USU with a degree in journalism. In 1989 he became editor and served in that capacity for six years. Under his leadership, he guided the newspaper to numerous awards for journalism excellence. After briefly stepping away from the newspaper in 1995, he returned in 1996 to start Transcript Bulletin Publishing’s Corporate and Custom Publishing Division. In that capacity he served as a writer, photographer and editor for 17 years. During that time he created a variety of print and digital communication materials, including brochures, magazines, books and websites. Bern returned to serve as editor of the newspaper in January 2013.

Latest posts by David Bern (see all)

