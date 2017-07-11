Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Five-year old Kwade Anderson tries to grab a green ribbon from a goat during the ribbon pull.
  • Treston Hale and his horse show their pole bending skills.
  • Cash Sagers runs with gusto after successfully grabbing a ribbon.
  • Rainy Champneys shows off her ribbon to her father, Coby Champneys, after competing in the goat ribbon pull.
  • Nick Rydalch was the emcee for both the kids and adult rodeos.

July 11, 2017
2017 Rush Valley Kids Rodeo

The summer rodeo season in Tooele County continued last weekend with the popular Rush Valley Rodeo at Red Kirk Arena. Before adult cowboys and cowgirls started to compete, the Rush Valley Rodeo Kids Show entertained the audience.

