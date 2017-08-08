Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Five-year old J.T. Bevan puts his hat on his cousin’s cow, Buddy, in the preparation area before the Tooele County Fair Stock Show on Saturday morning.
  • Drake Hall shows his prize-winning hog. Hall was no stranger to the arena claiming both the grand champion market hog as well as the reserve champion market hog. Hall’s market hogs sold for a combined total of $3,400 at the auction.
  • Chloe Thomas holds her grand champion market lamb at the Tooele County Fair Stock Show. The 133-pound lamb fetched $1,600 at the auction held Saturday morning at the Deseret Peak Complex.
  • Joselyn Wayman cleans her market hog before the stock show to prepare the animal the bidding arena.
  • A curious goat gets a better view from its pen to check out the surrounding.
  • Kynsie Sessions shows her reserve champion market steer on Saturday. Sessions’ steer sold for $2,200.
  • Kennadee Branham holds the purple ribbon she won for her grand champion market goat. The 103-pound goat sold for $1,100 at auction. Also pictured are 2017 Dairy Princess, Tiffanee Bird, and co-attendant Katie Robinson.
  • Joie Mannino works to ready the 101 lb market lamb she raised for sale at the stock show.
  • Tate Johnson, Rush Valley, won market reserve for his lamb. The lamb sold for $1,200.
  • Amber Handley takes home the reserve champion pink ribbon with the goat she raised as a member of the Stansbury High Future Farmers of America.
  • Ashelyn Albrecht leads the market steer into the arena at the annual stock show. Albrecht’s 1,364-pound steer took top honors as the grand champion market steer. It was sold for $4,100 at auction.

August 8, 2017
2017 Tooele County Livestock Show

Cuteness abounded— between participants and their animals — at the 69th Annual Tooele County Junior Livestock Show at Deseret Peak Complex last week.

As a result, the young participants stepped up their game and primped and prodded their animals, in order to show off their livestock’s best qualities.

The local 4-H administers the program where youth and teens are trained on how to raise livestock. The livestock show covers two other important skills, which educate the youth: judging and the auction. While the judging process reinforces the values of hard work, cooperation and maneuvering the animals, the auction process teaches participants about market value.

Local businesses, as well as residents, get involved to support youth by buying meat through bidding on the animals.

The teens from Tooele Valley’s three high school Future Farmers of America chapters performed well. Kennadee Branham of Tooele High’s FFA won $1,100 for the grand champion market goat. Amber Handley of Stansbury High’s FFA won reserve champion goat. Tate Johnson of Grantsville High’s FFA won reserve champion in the lamb category.

The grand champion market lamb was 133 pounds and garnered owner, Chloe Thomas $1,600 at the auction.

The two top hogs were raised by Drake Hall. He claimed both the grand champion and reserve champion market hogs. His total combined take home was $3,400.

Livestock show organizers also recognized Ron Williams of Grantsville for his tireless contributions to the Tooele County Junior Livestock Show.

