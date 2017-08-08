2017 Tooele County Livestock Show

Cuteness abounded— between participants and their animals — at the 69th Annual Tooele County Junior Livestock Show at Deseret Peak Complex last week.

As a result, the young participants stepped up their game and primped and prodded their animals, in order to show off their livestock’s best qualities.

The local 4-H administers the program where youth and teens are trained on how to raise livestock. The livestock show covers two other important skills, which educate the youth: judging and the auction. While the judging process reinforces the values of hard work, cooperation and maneuvering the animals, the auction process teaches participants about market value.

Local businesses, as well as residents, get involved to support youth by buying meat through bidding on the animals.

The teens from Tooele Valley’s three high school Future Farmers of America chapters performed well. Kennadee Branham of Tooele High’s FFA won $1,100 for the grand champion market goat. Amber Handley of Stansbury High’s FFA won reserve champion goat. Tate Johnson of Grantsville High’s FFA won reserve champion in the lamb category.

The grand champion market lamb was 133 pounds and garnered owner, Chloe Thomas $1,600 at the auction.

The two top hogs were raised by Drake Hall. He claimed both the grand champion and reserve champion market hogs. His total combined take home was $3,400.

Livestock show organizers also recognized Ron Williams of Grantsville for his tireless contributions to the Tooele County Junior Livestock Show.