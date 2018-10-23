2018 Benson Grist Mill Pumpkin Walk

Dancer Raquel Nafus poses in character as Holiday Halloween. She performed with her troupe, Sky’s the Limit, at the event. This year’s theme was “Bootiful Utah” with prizes given to best displays and best pie.
Ariana Amaya admires her henna tattoo she had painted on by a vendor at the Pumpkin Walk.
Siblings Grace and Jacob Penton play Halloween Bingo.
The dance troupe Sky’s the Limit performs in front of a crowd.
Addison Peterson bobs for an apple at the Pumpkin Walk
