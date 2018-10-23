Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Dancer Raquel Nafus poses in character as Holiday Halloween. She performed with her troupe, Sky’s the Limit, at the event. This year’s theme was “Bootiful Utah” with prizes given to best displays and best pie.
  • Ariana Amaya admires her henna tattoo she had painted on by a vendor at the Pumpkin Walk.
  • Siblings Grace and Jacob Penton play Halloween Bingo.
  • The dance troupe Sky’s the Limit performs in front of a crowd.
  • Addison Peterson bobs for an apple at the Pumpkin Walk

October 23, 2018
2018 Benson Grist Mill Pumpkin Walk

The annual Pumpkin Walk at Benson Gristmill was held last Saturday under a warm, fall sky and enjoyed a steady crowd of families with children.

 

