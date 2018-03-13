2018 election filing season is underway, ends Thursday

Time is running out for people thinking about running for office this fall.

The filing period for the 2018 election opened on March 9 and closes at 5 p.m. on March 15.

Offices at the federal level representing the people of Tooele County that will be elected in 2018 include a U.S. Senate seat and the 2nd Congressional District seat.

At the state level voters in Tooele County will see candidates for either state Senate District 12 or 17, and state House District 21 or 68 on their ballot.

Senate District 12 includes Tooele City, East Erda, Pine Canyon, Magna, and parts of West Valley City and West Jordan. Senate District 17 includes Lake Point, Stansbury Park, West Erda, Grantsville, Wendover, Dugway, Rush Valley, Vernon, Ophir, parts of Box Elder and Cache counties.

House District 21 includes Tooele City, Pine Canyon, and part of Stansbury Park. Lake Point, Stansbury Park, West Erda, Grantsville, Wendover, Dugway, Rush Valley, Vernon, Ophir, parts of Box Elder and Cache counties constitute House District 68.

State level elections for 2018 also include State School Board District 3, which includes Tooele and Juab counties and part of Salt Lake County.

Countywide the 2018 election will include two seats on the county commission, the county attorney, auditor, clerk, and sheriff. Tooele County School Board Districts 5, 6 and 7 will also be on the 2018 ballot.

The 2018 election will also include unopposed retention elections for state Supreme Court, the Court of appeals, District Court, Juvenile Court, and Justice Court justices, if the incumbents file for election.

As of press time today, Republicans Gayle Painter, Samuel Parker, Stoney Fonua, Jeremy Friedbaum, Alicia Colvin, and Larry Meyers, along with Democrats Mitchell Vice and Larry Livingston, and Independent American Reed McCandless, have filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Orrin Hatch, according to the Lt. Governor’s office.

The incumbent, Chris Stewart, Republican, has filed to run in the 2nd Congressional District along with Democrats Randy Hopkins and Shireen Ghorbani.

Debbie Vigil, Democrat, of Tooele City, has filed for House District 21. House District 21 is currently represented by Doug sagers, a Republican from Tooele City.

Merrill Nelson, the Republican incumbent from Grantsville, is the only candidate, so far, to file for House District 68.

Clare Collard, Magna, has filed to run for Senate District 12 as a Democrat. Daniel Thatcher, the Republican incumbent from West Valley City, told the Transcript Bulletin that he will file for re-election.

Pete Knudson, the Republican incumbent in Senate District 17 has announced he will not run for re-election. So far, seeking to replace Knudson are Republicans Clark Davis, a former Brigham City mayor, and Scott Sandall, Tremonton, who has represented House District 1 since 2015. Democrat Michael Keil, Stansbury Park, has also filed for Senate District 17.

Justin Bake, a Libertarian from Stockton, and Mitch Hall, a Republican from Lake Point, have filed for county commission seat A.

Kendall Thomas, a Republican from Stockton, has filed to run for county commission seat B.

Two Republicans, Dean Adams and incumbent Paul Wimmer, have filed to run for sheriff.

Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette, Republican, has filed to run for clerk.

After four years of a combined county clerk/auditor, the county commission voted to separate the two offices, starting January 2019.

Alison McCoy has filed to run for auditor as a Republican.

County Attorney Scott Broadhead, Republican, has filed to run for re-election.

Camille Knudson, Stansbury Park, has filed to run for School Board District 5. The incumbent Karen Nelson, who was appointed to fill a mid-term vacancy, has not filed for re-election.

Carol Jensen, incumbent, has filed for School Board District 6. Nobody has filed for School Board District 7, currently represented by Alan Mouritsen, Grantsville.

School board positions are non-partisan.

School Board District 5 includes Wendover, Lake Point, part of Grantsville, and Stansbury Park precincts 4, 5, and 7.

School Board District 6 includes East Erda and Stansbury Park, except precincts 4, 5 and 7 which are east of Bayshore Drive, residences on Stansbury Lake, and the area north of state Route 138.

The filing period closes on March 15 at 5 p.m.

Voters can go to the website https://vote.utah.com to check voter registration status, precinct name and number, legislative district and school board district.