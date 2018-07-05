2018 Miss Grantsville Royalty

Miss Grantsville City Royalty pose for a photo minutes after winning Tuesday night’s pageant. Miss Grantsville 2018 Adda Fernandez (center), 1st attendant Kenadi Beacham (left) and 2nd attendant Halle Cartwright (right.)
Miss Grantsville 2017 Maklee Cloward crowns Adda Fernandez Miss Grantsville 2018.
2017 1st Attendant Emma Walker puts the tierra and sash on Kenadi Beacham at the scholarship pageant on Wednesday night.
Halle Cartwright takes her place at the front of the stage after being announced as Miss Grantsville 2018 2nd attendant.
The 10 contestants competing for Miss Grantsville 2018 take the stage after the evening wear catagory. Pictured are Sammy Hansen, Kenadi Beacham, Halle Cartwright, Jordan Waite, Autumn Wade, Alexandria Wood, Adda Fernandez. Kylee Wheeler, Mackenzie Toone and Sierra Leavitt.
Adda Fernandez won the 68th annual Miss Grantsville Pageant Tuesday night in Grantsville High School’s auditorium, with Kenadi Beacham as first attendant and Halle Cartwright as second attendant.
The winners were selected by a panel of judges based on a review of their submitted paperwork, an interview, answering an on-stage question, attitude, the performance of a talent and a walk in a formal gown.
The other contestants were: Sammy Hansen, Sierra Leavitt, Mackenzie Toone, Autumn Wade, Jordan Waite, Kylee Wheeler and Alexandria Wood.
The new royalty serves as representatives for Grantsville for the next year and will participate in several community and other related events.
The pageant’s organization is a community-based volunteer effort that provides a $1,750 academic scholarship to the winner and a $750 scholarship to each attendant. The contestants, who range in age from 16-23, are required to submit a packet of paperwork, and must meet minimum GPA and other standards.
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.
Hours of Operation
Monday – Friday:
8:30 am - 5:30 pm
Closed Sat. & Sun.
Who We Are
At the Tooele Transcript Bulletin, we provide up-to-date news and advertising for Tooele County, Utah. Founded in 1894, our twice-weekly newspaper has been serving readers and the community for nearly 120 years.
In addition to the newspaper, we provide a broad range of print, digital and strategy services. Our parent company, Transcript Bulletin Publishing, has in-house graphic designers, photographers, writers, pressmen and technicians that create cool stuff, from print pieces and websites, to signs and graphics. Want your business or organization to be seen in a fresh and exciting way — without busting your budget? We can help. Visit our website at www.tbpublishing.com