  • A line of graduates prepare to move their tassle to signify their status as graduates. Over 100 students graduated in the fall ceremony held on Thursday from programs offered by Tooele Technical College.
  • Patricia Yeaman and daugher Charicia Yeaman hold hands duirng their graduation ceremony from Tooele Techncial College. Both mother and daughter received their certificate from the business technology program at the college.
  • Graduate Sheena Lewis shakes hands with Charles Hansen after receiving her certficate in customer service at the fall graduation ceremony. Hansen delivered the keynote address at the ceremony.
  • Elizabeth Fuwell listens to the keynote speaker during the Tooele Technical College’s fall graduation cermony on Thursday evening.

November 19, 2018
2018 Tooele Technical College Fall Graduation

Tooele Technical College awarded 113 students with certificates of competency during the school’s fall graduation held last Thursday night.

The number of graduates broke the school’s record of 106 graduates, which was set a year ago. 

During the May 2018 graduation ceremony, Tooele Tech presented 98 certificates of competency to students.

Last Thursday’s ceremony featured student speakers Michelle Sorenson and Tooele Tech 2018 Student of the Year Michael England. The keynote speaker was Charles Hansen of Detroit Diesel. Hansen is a past board member for the college and currently is a member of the Utah System of Technical Colleges’ Board of Trustees.

