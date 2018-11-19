2018 Tooele Technical College Fall Graduation

Tooele Technical College awarded 113 students with certificates of competency during the school’s fall graduation held last Thursday night.

The number of graduates broke the school’s record of 106 graduates, which was set a year ago.

During the May 2018 graduation ceremony, Tooele Tech presented 98 certificates of competency to students.

Last Thursday’s ceremony featured student speakers Michelle Sorenson and Tooele Tech 2018 Student of the Year Michael England. The keynote speaker was Charles Hansen of Detroit Diesel. Hansen is a past board member for the college and currently is a member of the Utah System of Technical Colleges’ Board of Trustees.