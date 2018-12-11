2018 was a busy year for UDOT projects in county

More on tap for 2019, including Midvalley Highway ♦

In the past year, the Utah Department of Transportation completed a handful of projects in Tooele County.

The most noteworthy 2018 project — the replacement of the state Route 36 Lake Point interchange and Interstate 80 railroad overpass bridges at Black Rock — were featured in UDOT’s Top 10 projects for the year, but are now not expected to finish until late next fall.

Two other major projects — the first phase of the Midvalley Highway and the resurfacing of Main Street in Grantsville — will begin in 2019.

UDOT completed a $3.6 million cable barrier replacement between mileposts 18 and 33 on I-80 in both directions, as well as $8 million to rehabilitate I-80 between mileposts 20 and 30, according to UDOT Region 2 communications manager Courtney Samuel. The state also rehabilitated a 14.6-mile section of SR-36, from near Faust to Rush Valley, a project that cost $5.6 million.

A new traffic signal was installed in the Mills Junction area at the intersection of Stansbury Parkway and state Route 138 for $275,000, according to Samuel. Multiple traffic signals were installed in Grantsville, including a rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of Main Street and Hale Street, and an activated crosswalk signal near Grantsville Elementary School at Main and Park streets. The Grantsville signal projects totaled $190,000.

The overpass bridge at Exit 99 on I-80 in Lake Point is still in the settlement phase, Samuel said in an email. The project began this spring but the dirt for the new overpass bridge has been settling since this summer.

Settlement in the base material will be complete in the next couple months, according to Samuel. The project includes an additional lane on SR-36 from the off-ramps to Sunset Boulevard to move more traffic through the signal at Saddleback Boulevard to ease the backup on I-80.

On the railroad overpass railroad bridge project on I-80 near Black Rock, crews are preparing to build a temporary bridge south of the eastbound lanes, Samuel said. Once the temporary bridge is constructed next spring, both lanes of eastbound traffic will be moved onto the newly built structure.

At that time, westbound traffic will be moved onto the existing eastbound bridge while crews demolish and rebuild the westbound bridge, according to Samuel.

Once the westbound bridge is complete, it will be wide enough to take two lanes in each direction, Samuel said. Both directions of traffic will be moved to the new westbound bridge while the eastbound bridge is removed and replaced in late summer, and the temporary bridge will be removed.

When the eastbound bridge is complete, expected to be late fall, both lanes of traffic will go back to their normal bridges.

UDOT had originally planned to build each of the railroad overpass bridges adjacent to the existing structures and slide them into place one at a time. That would have required approximately 23 days of single-lane traffic on I-80 in both directions for each bridge.

The project to replace the Exit 99 overpass and Black Rock railroad overpass bridges was also originally expected to cost $30 million. The latest cost estimate provided by Samuel is $45.7 million.

In 2019, UDOT is expected to break ground on the $75 million Midvalley Highway, which is currently still in design. The new highway would extend from state Route 138 near Sheep Lane to I-80 and construction is expected to begin next fall, lasting two years.

UDOT anticipates the new highway will address anticipated traffic congestion on state Route 36 and the Lake Point interchange on I-80 through the year 2040. The Midvalley Highway will add increased north-south transportation capacity, as well as an alternate access road to I-80, Samuel said.

The $3.6 million pavement rehabilitation project on Grantsville’s Main Street was originally set to be a reconstruction of the roadway. Instead, UDOT will resurface Main Street from Clark Street to the junction with state Route 112 on the east end of town.

The project also includes improved drainage, replacement of some sections of curb and gutter, and repairs to sidewalk ramps in some areas. Construction is scheduled to begin sometime in the late spring or early summer of 2019.

Prior to the resurfacing project, Grantsville City is completing an $8 million project to replace aged and deteriorating sewer and water lines under Main Street.

Between 2019 and 2021, an additional $29.9 million is set to be spent on repaving projects on SR-36, SR-73 and SR-112.

There are also additional plans UDOT has for Tooele County that are currently unfunded.

The state developed a conceptual plan to build a third lane from the state Route 201 ramp to the SR-36 interchange on I-80. The additional lane would allow traffic from SR-201 to Exit 99 to stay in its lane and not merge with traffic on I-80 to reach the exit. The project is still seeking $3 million in funding.

UDOT is also developing a conceptual design for an additional eastbound lane from SR-36 to SR-201, but the $2 million is not yet funded.

UDOT has developed a conceptual plan for a more long-term project to extend SR-201 to SR-36, but the project is unfunded and would likely cost as much as $200 million.