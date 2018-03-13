2018 Women’s Health Expo

Several hundred women attended Saturday’s Annual Spring Women’s Health Expo at Tooele High School to hear keynote speaker Mary Nickles of KUTV 2NEWS. Attendees also enjoyed a catered lunch and visited dozens of vendor booths featuring products related to health, beauty, household, clothing, jewelry, books and more. Nickles, who currently co-anchors KUTV’s “This Morning” from 5-8 a.m. weekdays, shared during her keynote the story of her public fight against breast cancer. She urged the audience to “Get up. Dress up. And show up,” for their lives as part of her “Finding the Positive, Even in Tough Times” message. After her presentation, Nickles stayed and visited with attendees. The event, sponsored by Mountain West Medical Center, ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.