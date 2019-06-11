2019 Annual Garden Tour set for this weekend with 15 homes

Landscapes most diverse in tour’s history, organizers say ♦

The 2019 Annual Garden Tour is set to showcase Tooele County home gardens on Friday and Saturday.

The tour is the largest ever, featuring 15 homes from South Rim, Stockton and Tooele to Lake Point, Stansbury Park and Grantsville, according to event organizers.

The tour runs Friday 4 – 9 p.m. and continues Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The variety and type of landscapes are also the most diverse the tour has ever had, organizers said.

Participants choose their own route to see the tour, using a tour book that includes locations and descriptions. QR codes for smartphones are also included to map each location automatically. A QR code reader app is required to read the codes.

Tour books are $10 per adult and can be purchased online at www.annualgardentour.info or at three locations on Friday and Saturday: Speirs Farm 394 W. 200 South in Tooele City; Tooele Valley Nursery at 425 E. Cimmaron Way in Erda; and the Fawson Preserve at 187 Waterhole Way in Grantsville.

Tour book sales begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday at each location.

In South Rim, the tour features the Turgeon residence with a low water/natural rock, juniper and sage landscape. It also has life-sized statuary around the property including grizzly bears, eagles, elk and a mountain lion.

The four homes in Lake Point are in close proximity to each other and feature a variety of approaches, plantings and themes.

The Lund home in Stansbury is a Garden Tour alumni and has been off the tour for several years. A wood-fired outdoor pizza oven and a full-size cottage have been added along with countless plantings and other landscape features — both edible and ornamental.

The Sloan residence on North Hale Street in Grantsville is new to the tour. Its eclectic landscape features metal art, mining memorabilia, gardens, and barnyard animals.

Two of the tour locations are hosting a free gardening problem diagnostic clinic — the Crawford residence in Lake Point and Speirs Farm in Tooele. Gardening experts will be at those two locations to answer tour participants’ questions and give horticultural advice.

Tour participants are advised to check the tour book before beginning each day’s tour. Some of the locations are open only on Friday or Saturday, and some only during specific times.

The tour started in 1998 and this year’s title sponsor is Hometown Media Solutions. For more information, call 435-830-1447 or check the website annualgardentour.info.