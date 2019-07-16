Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Steve Wallace hauls his family on his “Erda Kids for America” float at the Erda Days parade Saturday morning.
  • Caroline Frampton served as grand marshal at Erda Days.
  • Sisters Hazel and Anna Lambert wave to their friends on a float.
  • The “Petal Princesses” Priya Geter, Lenna and Baylee Tate power down the parade route.
  • Dave and Kathy Jones cruise down Erda Way on the parade route in their ‘55 truck, the same truck they cruised in when they were dating.
  • Excelsior Academy participated in the Erda Days parade Saturday morning.

July 16, 2019
2019 Erda Days Celebration

