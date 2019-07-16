2019 Erda Days Celebration

Steve Wallace hauls his family on his “Erda Kids for America” float at the Erda Days parade Saturday morning.

Caroline Frampton served as grand marshal at Erda Days.

Sisters Hazel and Anna Lambert wave to their friends on a float.

The “Petal Princesses” Priya Geter, Lenna and Baylee Tate power down the parade route.

Dave and Kathy Jones cruise down Erda Way on the parade route in their ‘55 truck, the same truck they cruised in when they were dating.