  • Jonathon Hope prepares the candy canon to launch sweet treats for kids attending the 26th Annual American Heritage Festival held Friday.
  • Laila Labrum wears a jingle dress to participate in the pow wow held at the festival.
  • Dave Shell travelled from Riverton to take part in the the festival.
  • Rachel Favero makes an “Eye of God.”
  • David Comer with leans on his walking stick outside his tent.
  • Three-year old Kaden Phillips with his grandmother Marge Houser in their living quarters at the festival.

October 1, 2019
2019 Festival of the Old West

