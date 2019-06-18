2019 Master Gardeners Tour

The Tooele County master gardeners held their Annual Garden Tour on June 14 and 15. The tour included a self-guided exploration a wide variety of landscapes that included 15 local gardens. Gardens at homes in South Rim, Lake Point, Stansbury Park, Grantsville, and Tooele City were featured in the 2019 tour. The selected gardens offered both an aesthetically pleasing view and inspiration for home gardeners. Garden experts answered questions and offered advice.