Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Hannah and Jerry Philpot meander through the Sloan Residence in Grantsville. The property was one of 15 stops on the Master Gardeners Tour this year.
  • Ramona Wilson explores the Schelble Residence on Friday night as part of the 2019 Master Gardeners Tour.
  • Porter DeGraw looks at a garden feature at the Schelble Residence on Friday night.
  • A bachelor button blooms in the yard of the Schelble Residence.
  • A Mallows blooms in the yard of the Schelble Residence.
  • NaDene Buchmiller and Julia Christiansen (right) tour the Sloan Residence in Grantsville. The property featured gardens, grassy areas and lots of memorabilia showcased in outbuildings.

June 18, 2019
2019 Master Gardeners Tour

The Tooele County master gardeners held their Annual Garden Tour on June 14 and 15. The tour included a self-guided exploration a wide variety of landscapes that included 15 local gardens. Gardens at homes in South Rim, Lake Point, Stansbury Park, Grantsville, and Tooele City were featured in the 2019 tour. The selected gardens offered both an aesthetically pleasing view and inspiration for home gardeners. Garden experts answered questions and offered advice.  

 

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.

Latest posts by Francie Aufdemorte (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top