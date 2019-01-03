Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Michael Wilson, clad in a Hulkamania shirt, launches into ice cold water at the Polar Bear Plunge Saturday afternoon at Stansbury Lake.
  • Casey Duffin gets airborne while taking the plunge with rescue divers standing by.
  • North Tooele Firefighter/EMT Tammy Slaugh holds a piece of ice cut from Stansbury Lake.
  • Eight-year-old Jaxon Allen sips a cup of hot cocoa after his plunge.
  • Approximately 100 jumpers brought friends and family to witness their Polar Bear Plunge.
  • North Tooele Firefighters Cody Howard and Eric Wilden clear ice for Saturdays Polar Bear Plunge.
  • Brook Call jumps in.
  • Nate Thomas makes a twisting entry.
  • Four-year-old Carson Hammond tries to stay warm.
  • Four-year-old Camila Rosales plays in the snow.
  • With a fly swatter in hand, Dusty Murray takes a flying leap into the water. Approximately 100 people jumped into Stansbury Lake on Saturday.

January 3, 2019
2019 Polar Bear Plunge

For the brave — and thick skinned — it’s become a bucket list item that’s hard to turn down.

For the past several years, hundreds gather at Stansbury Lake to take part, or watch, in the annual Polar Plunge on or around New Year’s Day. 

Last Saturday, there were 98 courageous souls — some in swimming suits, costumes or just regular clothes — who dove into a hole in the ice cut by firefighters from the North Tooele Fire District with divers in winter diving suits floating nearby to help if needed.     

The rite of passage to begin a new year has grown in popularity and has become somewhat of a festival with music and fun.

It’s also turned into a fund-raiser. Over $3,200 was reportedly raised this year, along with a pick-up truck full of food and clothes for New Life Christian Fellowship’s local outreach ministries that helps individuals and families in need.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top