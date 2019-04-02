2019 Spring Women’s Health Expo

Hundreds of Tooele County women filled Tooele High School on Saturday for Mountain West Medical Center’s 14th Spring Women’s Health Expo. The Expo filled the first floor of the high school.

Lisa Smartt, a motivational and inspirational, from Tennessee, returned to the Expo as the keynote speaker this year.

Women attending the festival received information from community resources from a variety of sources that included information on financial services, education opportunities, mental health, suicide prevention, skin care, Tooele City Police Victim Services and more.

Hospital staff, including mammography techs, dietitian, respiratory therapists, Emergency Room personnel, Women’s Center staff, and a physical therapist were on hand to provide information.

An Orthopedic surgeon, a spine surgeon, primary care providers, general surgery, OB/GYN from the Tooele Medical Group and other community health providers; including vision and dental providers, hospice and home health providers were also featured at the expo.