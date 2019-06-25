Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Tanner Stephenson captures art fans by creating his street art print titled, “My Angel” Friday night at his booth at the Arts Festival held at Tooele City Park.
  • Lextyn McFarland colors a wooden snake at the Children’s Art Yard.
  • James Peterson of Rocky Mountain Concessions turns a funnel cake that he’s making for a customer.
  • Jaki McFarland shows grains of rice that she printed on at her booth.
  • Jana Alexaneder and her band Jana & The Rebels entertained the crowd Friday night.
  • Brenda and Stan Fenton browse through photography prints at Jim Beever’s booth at the festival.

June 25, 2019
2019 Tooele City Arts Festival

