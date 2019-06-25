2019 Tooele City Arts Festival

Tanner Stephenson captures art fans by creating his street art print titled, “My Angel” Friday night at his booth at the Arts Festival held at Tooele City Park.

Lextyn McFarland colors a wooden snake at the Children’s Art Yard.

James Peterson of Rocky Mountain Concessions turns a funnel cake that he’s making for a customer.

Jaki McFarland shows grains of rice that she printed on at her booth.

Jana Alexaneder and her band Jana & The Rebels entertained the crowd Friday night.