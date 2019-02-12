Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Grantsville’s Evan Thomas competes in the state meet.
  • Grantsville’s Seth and Ethan Smurthwaite show off their medals at the Class 3A state swim meet Thursday in Provo.
  • Tooele’s Aspen Grgich swims the 100-yard freestyle.
  • Stansbury’s Caroline Wilson competes in the relay in a meet against Cyprus.
  • Anika Higley competes in the state meet.
  • Tooele’s Sharon Seals gives it her all in the 500-yard freestyle.
  • Stansbury’s Kyler Maier competes in the 100-yard butterfly.
  • Tooele’s Harrison Stoddard swims toward the wall in a close finish.
  • Stephanie Jordan competes in the 100-yard backstroke.
  • Kylee Haycock swims the 200-yard individual medley at state.
  • Stansbury’s Lindsey McCubbins completes the backstroke leg of the girls’ 200-yard individual medley.
  • SHS’s Chase Eldredge competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the Tooele Invitational swim meet.
  • Stansbury’s Caroline Wilson closes in on the wall during the 100-yard breaststroke.
  • Tooele’s Sho Ikeda and Aspen Grgich wear the medals they won at the Class 4A state swim championships at Brigham Young University on Saturday morning.

February 12, 2019
2019 Tooele County High Schools Swimming

High-school swim teams from across Utah finished their 2019 season last week at the Richards Building at Brigham Young University. 

Grantsville’s boys and girls teams competed on Thursday in Provo as the Smurthwaite brothers — Seth, Ethan and Ben — had strong showings in their individual events and, with the addition of Zane Thomas, propelled the relay team to a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Thomas took the top spot in the 100 backstroke to add to his medal count. 

Grantsville sophomore Hadlee Begay also added to her medal count, earning two first-place medals in the 500 freestyle and the 100 butterfly. 

The Class 4A championship for Tooele and Stansbury stretched out over two days, with preliminaries on Friday and the finals on Saturday morning. Highlights from the Stansbury team included Kally Morris taking third place in the 100 fly and Destin Kunz setting a school record time at the event. 

Tooele earned a few top-eight spots, with a sixth-place finish for Aspen Grgich and an eighth-place finish for Sho Ikeda in the 100 fly. 

For more state swimming coverage see today’s Sports section.

Francie Aufdemorte

Photo Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Francie Aufdemorte is photo editor for the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. A Tooele County native, she graduated from Tooele High School in 1989, and with a degree in English from the University of Utah in 2001. She next studied filmmaking at the New York Film Academy in 2005, from which she earned a certificate of completion. Her ties to community journalism begin in 2005 when she worked for the Magna Times for two years, handling everything from classified advertising to editing and proofing news stories. While there she also created and maintained a new website for the newspaper. In 2007, she opened a Salt Lake-based studio called Book Cliff Photography. As principle photographer, she worked both editorial and commercial assignments, including portraiture and weddings. As photo editor, Aufdemorte photographs news, features, sports and advertising for the Transcript-Bulletin and supplemental publications, while also managing and assigning the newspaper’s freelance photographers.

