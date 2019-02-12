2019 Tooele County High Schools Swimming

High-school swim teams from across Utah finished their 2019 season last week at the Richards Building at Brigham Young University.

Grantsville’s boys and girls teams competed on Thursday in Provo as the Smurthwaite brothers — Seth, Ethan and Ben — had strong showings in their individual events and, with the addition of Zane Thomas, propelled the relay team to a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Thomas took the top spot in the 100 backstroke to add to his medal count.

Grantsville sophomore Hadlee Begay also added to her medal count, earning two first-place medals in the 500 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

The Class 4A championship for Tooele and Stansbury stretched out over two days, with preliminaries on Friday and the finals on Saturday morning. Highlights from the Stansbury team included Kally Morris taking third place in the 100 fly and Destin Kunz setting a school record time at the event.

Tooele earned a few top-eight spots, with a sixth-place finish for Aspen Grgich and an eighth-place finish for Sho Ikeda in the 100 fly.

For more state swimming coverage see today’s Sports section.