2019 Unified Soccer State Champs

The Tooele High School Unified Soccer team won its fourth consecutive state championship Saturday at Skyridge High School in Lehi, defeating the Hillcrest Huskies 3-1 in the championship game. The victory completed an undefeated season for the Buffaloes in which they outscored their opponents 58-3.

Unified Soccer is a program co-sponsored by Special Olympics Utah and the Utah High School Activities Association, creating an opportunity Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities to compete alongside partner athletes without intellectual disabilities. According to Special Olympics Utah, the philosophy behind Unified Sports includes social inclusion, meaningful involvement of all teammates playing together and respecting teammates and others on and off the field of play.

For more about Tooele’s run to a fourth straight state title, see Sports.