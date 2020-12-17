2020 Benefit Fund family finding their way after loss

COVID-19 dealt the Gibbs family of Tooele a tough blow when their mother and wife, Trisha Gibbs, passed away from complications of COVID-19 in a hospital ICU bed at the age of 41.

“It was difficult,” said her daughter, Dreya Gibbs. “Because of COVID we couldn’t even visit her.”

Trisha Gibbs left behind her family; husband, Jared, 42, son Caden, 20, and two 17-year old twins — daughter Dreya and son Jaceton.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund selected the Gibbs family of Tooele as the 2020 recipient of the fund, to raise funds and other donations to help the Gibbs family with some of their burdens as they approach Christmas and the New Year without Trisha.

The family will need help with the unexpected medical and funeral expenses. And Jared, the single income earner for the family is faced with figuring how to provide for Caden’s medical needs and care.

Caden has been confined to a motorized wheelchair for several years due to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive muscle-wasting disease.

Trisha was his primary caregiver.

Jared Gibbs wrote of Trisha’s passing; “Trisha was at peace with her decision to join the angels and will now be one of the angels watching over us. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and more. She was a highlight to all who knew her, having the ability to make us laugh. Our lives will never be the same.”

This is the 43rd year for the Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, a registered not-for-profit organization, which has been held every Christmas since 1977.

The benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

Donations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.