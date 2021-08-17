2020 Census: Taking a look at ourselves

Population, housing, diversity, age ♦

The U.S. Census Bureau released redistricting data on August 12 along with reports on population, housing, diversity, and age by state and county.

A look at the data reveals how things have changed and how some things remain the same.

There weren’t any surprises in this first release of census data for Tooele County residents.

The total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010.

A few things that didn’t change:

The largest county in the United States in 2020 is still Los Angeles County with over 10 million people.

The largest city in the United States in 2020 is still New York with 8.8 million people.

While the nation’s population grew during the last decade, it grew at a slower rate. Last decade’s 7.4% increase was lower than the previous decade’s 9.7% increase and was, in fact, the lowest since the 1930s.

“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”

While Tooele County’s population grew by 24.9% to 72,698 in 2020 from 58,218 in 2010, seven of Utah’s 29 counties had a decline in population from 2010 to 2020.

Tooele County’s growth and its effect on people and life in the county — housing availability and affordability, traffic growth in volume and accidents, transportation planning and construction, water and wastewater infrastructure and capacity, economic development and retail growth, and land use planning — have dominated local news for the last decade.

Utah’s 18.4% growth in population ranked it as the fastest growing state in the country, but the fast-growing counties were in western North Dakota, led by McKenzie County which grew by 131%, and Williams County, up 83%.

Utah’s population growth was followed by Idaho, Texas, North Dakota and Nevada, which each grew by 15.0% or more.

The fastest growing county in Utah was Wasatch County with a 47.8% growth from 2010 to 2020.

The data released on Aug. 12 included a count of housing units.

The number of housing units in Tooele County grew from 2010-2020 at a rate commensurate with its population growth. The 2010 census reported 19,455 housing units in Tooele County. The 2020 census reported 23,002 housing units in the county for an 18.2% increase.

The 2020 census also reported a 4% vacancy rate in Tooele County housing.

Statewide the number of housing units went up by 17.5% in the decade from 2010-2020. The state housing vacancy rate in 2020 was 8.2%, according to the 2020 census.

The lower vacancy rate in Tooele County, despite a growth in new housing starts, may indicate a tight housing market with high demand for housing in the county.

Taking a look at race and ethnicity, the 2020 census reported a diversity index. Converted to a percentage, the diversity index tells the probability that two people selected at random from a certain population will be from a different race or ethnic group. The higher the percentage, the higher the diversity.

Utah’s diversity rate was 40.7%, placing it at the 37th most diverse state. The diversity index ranged from Hawaii as the most diverse at 76.0% to Maine as the least diverse state with 18.5%.

Among Utah’s counties, Tooele County ranked as the 6th most diverse county with a diversity index of 34%. Utah’s counties diversity index ranged from 57.9% in San Juan County to 11.1% in Daggett County.

Looking at the race and ethnic categories included in the 2020 census, Tooele County grew in diversity from 2010-2020.

While Tooele County was 80.1% white alone, not Hispanic or Latino, according to the 2020 census. The 2010 census reported Tooele County at 84.5% white alone, not Hispanic or Latino.

Tooele County’s largest minority group population, Hispanic or Latino, grew from 11.5% in 2010 to 13.1% in 2020.

2010 census data reported that Tooele County was one of the few places that became more white alone in 2010.

While the increase in diversity is a change in the 2010 trend at 80.1% Tooele County remains more white alone than the rest of the state at 75.4% white alone, not Hispanic or Latino.

It will be interesting to see when race and ethic diversity data is available by city to see the Hispanic and Latino population of Wendover. Historically, a majority of Tooele County’s Hispanic and Latino population lives in the border town 100 miles across the West Desert from the center of the county’s population.

The Aug. 12 census data also included a report that broke down the population into two groups by age — over 18 and under 18.

The largest over 18 crowd was in Washington, D.C with 83.4% of their population over 18 years old. Coming in second place was Vermont at 81.6% over 18.

Utah, with 71.0%, of its population over 18 was at the very bottom of the list of population over 18.

Census data showed Tooele County with 67% of its population over 18 years old, ranking Tooele County as number 26 out of 29 for the over 18 population count.

The youthful population of Tooele County can be seen in the growth of school enrollment and school buildings in the last decade. It also may speak to a demand for daycare for working parents that have to travel outside of the county to find employment.

A more youthful population may also put higher demand on city and county public, private and non-profit youth centered resources — pools, parks, gyms, sports leagues and other activity centers and groups for youth.

Utah’s counties ranged in the over 18 count from 78.8% in Grand County to 65.0% in Morgan County.

A few more facts to add to the list of conversation trivia:

California was the most populous state in 2020 (39.5 million), followed by Texas (29.1 million), Florida (21.5 million), New York (20.2 million) and Pennsylvania (13.0 million).

The populations of three states — West Virginia, Mississippi and Illinois — and Puerto Rico declined over the decade.