2020 graduation message from Tooele County Health Dept.

There will never be another graduating class quite like the Class of 2020, and our hearts go out to them. We celebrate and honor them for the sacrifices they have made. Tooele County Health Department has worked closely with the Tooele County School District from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State and local leaders have worked together on ensuring these students receive the recognition they have earned in as safe an environment as possible and advising what is best public health practice when it comes to graduation and mass gatherings. Mass gatherings during this time of “moderate risk” are limited to 20 people or less when the time comes to move to “low risk” mass gatherings will be limited to 50 people or less. This is not one person’s decision; this is the decision of many who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to balance concern, hope, science, and celebration. On May 1, 2020, all Tooele County School District high schools announced what each of their graduation plans are for their specific schools. TCHD asks that you respect, celebrate, and support these seniors in their graduation the special way each high school has safely planned.

We agree with what Governor Herbert stated in his letter to all superintendents, “A young person’s senior year of high school represents a transformative time in their life. This is especially true for the seniors who make up the Class of 2020. These students’ lives, and their education, have been disrupted in ways we never would have imagined. Yet, they will persevere.”

Congratulations, Class of 2020, on this once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are saddened by the disruption this disease has caused, not only to the Class of 2020 but also to your families. We understand your frustrations and empathize with all of you on these life changes that have been forced upon you. We acknowledge and celebrate all your hard work and dedication. You have earned this recognition in as safe an environment as possible. We are hopeful that you will all find joy during this trying time and move forward with a happy, healthy, and secure future.