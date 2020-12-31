2020 Top 10 Stories: #2 Teen charged in death of four family members

One of Utah’s worst shootings occurred in January in Grantsville.

On the evening of Jan. 17, 2020 around 7:00 p.m., Grantsville police responded to a 911 call at 93 S. Eastmoor Drive in Grantsville.

Upon entering the residence, police found four deceased victims. Police cleared the home and secured it until the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services arrived to investigate the crime scene.

A third party, who went to visit the house unaware of the incident, drove the suspect, identified as Colin Jeffery, CJ, Haynie, 16, and a fifth victim, identified as Colin Haynie, 50, who is CJ Haynie’s father, to Mountain West Medical Center. The third party is also reported to have called 911 on the way to the hospital.

According to Grantsville Police Department’s former Cpl. Rhonda Fields, it was unclear why CJ Haynie got into the vehicle with his father and the third party.

CJ Haynie was taken into custody upon arriving at the hospital but refused to speak with detectives about the matter, according to Fields.

The deceased individuals found in the home were identified as Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, Alexis Haynie, 15, Mathew Haynie, 14, and Maylan Haynie, 12. CJ Haynie’s mother, two sisters and a brother.

Police reported that CJ Haynie told the third party,on the way to the hospital, that he had just killed his family.

He later admitted to police that he killed his mother first around 1:00 p.m. He said he then killed his siblings one by one as they returned home from school, according to a press release by Scott Broadhead, Tooele County attorney.

It is unknown why Haynie was home from school that day.

Colin Haynie told law enforcement officers that his son shot him in the leg when he arrived home at around 6:15 p.m.

The father was able to get the firearm away from his son, but suffered a blow to the head. CJ Haynie then told his father that he had the intent to kill everyone in the household, except for himself, according to the release.

A candlelight vigil was held for members of the family on Jan. 20. for family and friends.

Over 1,000 people attended the vigil.

Funeral services for Alejandra, Alexis, Matthew, and Milan were held on Jan. 24 at the Grantsville Stake Center.

Several fundraisers and a go-fund-me account were set up for the family to pay for funeral expenses and needed improvements to the family’s home.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall, offered condolences and reassurance to members of the community.

“This is a tragedy for the family and to our entire community,” he said.

On Jan. 27, CJ Haynie made his first appearance in the third-district court.

The court appointed attorneys for CJ haynie.

Third district court Judge, Dianna Gibson set Haynie’s bail to four million dollars, one million dollars per victim.

The case was filed in adult court, but Haynie is not eligible for the death penalty because of his age.

Haynie’s trial has been postponed because of the pandemic. A scheduling conference is planned for January.