2021 County capital project list totals $9 million

New roads, railroad crossings, and new general plan make the county’s 2021 list ♦

Included in Tooele County’s no new taxes 2021 proposed budget is a wish list of 10 capital projects totaling almost $9 million.

The top spending projects are two $2 million road projects — the construction of what is called the 33rd North Parkway from Droubay Road to state Route 36 south of Bargain Buggys and an extension of Pole Canyon Road.

For $1.5 million, the county plans to complete the state mandated replacement of the Rowley Road bridge in 2021.

Stansbury Parkway will get a signalized intersection that should help mitigate gravel truck traffic, according to Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas.

The projects on the 2021 list may not all be completed in 2021, according to Tooele County Auditor Alison McCoy.

“They are in the budget,” she said. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will all be done in 2021.”

Some of the projects on the 2021 list have appeared on past capital project lists.

The 2020 budget included funds for the update to the County’s general plan, the South Mountain railroad crossing, the Rowley Road bridge replacement and Pole Canyon Road.

All of the projects on the 2021 list total $8.98 million.

The 2021 budget is on the agenda for a second reading and approval during tonight’s Tooele County Commission meeting.