2021 Junior Tooele County Livestock Show

Tooele County’s 2021 Summer Nights included the Tooele County Junior Livestock Show and Auction. An annual event, the Junior Livestock Show and auction preserves Tooele County’s ranching heritage by providing an opportunity for the upcoming generation to experience animal husbandry with the 4-H and FFA-sponsored show and sale.

The 2021 Junior Livestock show was held Aug. 4 – 7 at Deseret Peak Complex. Students raise pigs, cows and sheep for the show. Local people and businesses buy the animals at the auction and the youth pocket their earnings, minus their costs.