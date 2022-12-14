2022 Benefit Fund Family

Tooele Transcript Bulletin has chosen the Heuser family to be this year’s recipients ♦

Jacob and Jadyn Heuser brought their young family to Tooele from Arizona in October 2021.

For Jadyn, who was born in Utah, but moved to Arizona with her family when she was young, it was kind of like a move back home, but the relocation was a strategic move.

The Heuser’s 1-year-old son, Keanu was born with an extremely rare and life threatening heart abnormality — Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries, in which the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed, or transposed.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, only 0.029% of all babies born in the U.S. are affected by transposition of the great arteries.

The Heuser’s did some research and found that Utah was rated very high for cardiac care. Raising their family in Utah would mean Keanu would have access to some of the best cardiac care and doctors, according to Jadyn Heuser.

Shortly after moving to Tooele and settling in their new home on the west side of Tooele City, the family was thrown another curve when Jacob lost his job.

With Jadyn at home taking care of Keanu and the couple’s 4-year-old-daughter, Stormie, Jacob’s work was the sole source of income for the family.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for Jacob to find a new job. He now works at Sandtec Automotive at 278 N. Main Street Suite B in Tooele City where he is training as an auto mechanic.

Two weeks after starting his new job, Jacob needed to travel with Keanu and his family to California for the first of several surgeries Jeanu needed to correct his heart.

“Sandtec was very supportive,” Jacob said. “They let me go for three weeks and paid me for one of those weeks.”

Through their cardiologist in Salt Lake City, the Heuser’s connected with one of the few surgeons in the U.S. with a lengthy history of successful surgeries on babies with heart defects like Keanu’s.

In this first surgery, which was completed on Nov. 1, the surgeon placed a band around Keanu’s heart. The band will help Keanu’s heart to strengthen as it grows.

Keanu tolerated the surgery well and is continuing to recover at home.

Hopefully by April, Keanu’s heart will be strong enough for another surgery to correct his heart defect by redirecting blood flow coming into the heart and switching the great artery connections.

Travel for additional follow up surgeries may be needed.

These surgeries are Keanu’s best chance for a long and healthy life, however travel and lodging expenses are not covered by insurance.

According to a family friend that nominated the Heuser’s for the Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, “the family is still struggling with keeping up with house payments, bills, saving for more travel expenses, let alone having money to provide for Christmas. This family needs a break from bad news. This would be a blessing and provide some peace and security that would help them focus on what’s needed most, Keanu’s recovery.”

Donations for the Heuser’s can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity. All proceeds will be presented to the family.

“”We are absolutely grateful for all the help, love and support that we have received,” said Jacob.