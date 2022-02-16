2022 County General Plan Update

Flexibility for communities, opens space defined and planned ♦

Tooele County is nearing completion of an update of the County’s general plan.

The Tooele County planning commission tabled action on the general plan update for two weeks during their Feb. 2 meeting.

The motion to table came after a presentation by County planning staff and the consultant that prepared the 2022 Tooele County General Plan Update.

Ultimately, the planning commission will pass along their recommendations for the general plan update to the County Council, which will make the final decision to adopt and/or amend the plan update.

A general plan is required by state code as the precursor to land use laws in counties. While the general plan, by state and county code, does not carry the force of law, the plan is advisory and guides and directs the adoption of land use ordinances, including changes in the county’s zoning maps.

A general plan normally includes a review of current conditions and demographics along with future predictions and information on land use recommendations, transportation, housing, conservation and preservation and economic development.

Chris Hupp, project manager and associate with Psomas, the regional engineering, construction, and planning consulting firm with offices in Salt Lake City, hired by the County to help with general plan update highlights new content and approaches to planning included in the general plan update.

The general plan update concentrates on Tooele and Rush valleys, the areas with the most growth and change since the last update was completed in 2016.

The 2022 update, which was prepared before Erda and Lake Point voted on incorporation, expands the list of planning districts, or geographical communities, within the two valleys.

“One thing that was very obvious from the community input we received is that Tooele County has some very distinct communities that want to preserve their identity,” Hupp said.

The planning districts or Community Service Districts, as they are referred to in the update, help distinguish development patterns based on community context and local residential preferences. The CSDs allow greater flexibility for land use designations, zoning classifications, buffer areas between uses and densities, and specific development standards.

As time permits, with development pressure, community needs and funding constraints taken into consideration, the County Planning Commission and County Council will work with planning staff and residents in CSDs to develop overlay standards for individual CSD’s, according to Hupp.

“Residents from other adjacent CSDs should not dictate how a CSD should be developed, thus ensuring that community members and stakeholders within their own CSD retain their unique culture, context and history,” reads the general plan update.

CSDs in Tooele Valley include the Burmester Interchange, Erda, Lake Point, Pine Canyon, Stansbury Park, Tooele Army Depot North Industrial Area, Tooele Valley Airport and West Tooele Valley.

Rush Valley CSDs include greater Rush Valley, Greater Stckton, Greater Vernon, and the Tooele Army Depot South Industrial Area.

Other CSDs include the I-80 Corridor, Ibapah Gold Hill, Oquirrh Mountain Preservation Area, Skull Valley, Timpie Valley Industrial area, Wendover Industrial area and the West Deseret.

The Tooele County General Plan only includes the unincorporated areas of the county. Each incorporated city or town should have their own general plan.

Another part of the general plan update highlighted by Hupp was a chapter on open space and recreation.

“There was a lot of interest expressed by residents in open space, with a lot of different definitions of what open space means,” Hupp said.

Open space can be naturally landscaped undeveloped land or human-made landscaped areas that provide an eatchic, recreational, environmental or historical use. Open space can also be a connective or buffer between other uses or resources. Open space may have private or public accessibility.

The general plan update encourages accessible open space to be included in the plans for new development in neighborhoods and communities. Those open spaces should be close to residents and include amenities and trails. Open space can be used to preserve and enhance cultural, historic, and natural amenities, including sensitive lands.

The general plan update recommends establishing open space and recreation standards for all new developments, preserving planned trail and multi-use corridors and the addition of multi-use paths to existing and future major transportation corridors.

Hupp also touted the general plan update’s active transport element or non-motorized transportation like walking and cycling.

Active transportation improvements include updates to the current planned routes for trails and the use of trails to connect community and transit centers. Trails should also parallel state Route 36 to provide access to the retail and activity centers located along this transportation spine as well as along the Oquirrh Foothills to provide access to public lands and natural amenities.

The complete 2022 General Plan Update can be viewed at

https://www.utah.gov/pmn/files/813467.pdf.