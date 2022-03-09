2022 Utah Legislative Session Report

Prepared for the Transcript Bulletin by Rep. Merrill Nelson

I am pleased to present my annual report on the recently completed general session of the Utah Legislature. This is my final report, as I will complete my current term of office at the end of this year and do not seek reelection. I have been privileged to serve my constituents in this five-county House District 68 over the past ten years. I thank you for your trust and the valued friendships I have formed with many of you throughout this service. Following the decennial redistricting last year, this district will be renumbered as House District 29 and will continue to include most of Tooele County — except Tooele City and parts of Stansbury Park. the west part of Juab County, and all of Millard County. The district will no longer include parts of Utah and Beaver Counties. I commend those who have filed to run for this House seat and undertake this important responsibility of public service.

In the 45-day general session, the Legislature passed over 500 of the 800 bills considered. I present here some of the session highlights of likely interest to constituents. For further information, on bills or appropriations, readers may consult the Legislature’s website: https://le.utah.gov.

State Budget and Tax Relief

Utah continues to stand out as one of the fastest growing and best-managed states in the nation. Our economy continues to grow and diversify, and unemployment is very low. We approved a balanced budget of $26 billion, which includes a substantial infusion of federal funds intended to stimulate the economy following the pandemic shutdown. Budget highlights include $1.2 billion for transportation infrastructure; $800 million for state buildings, including higher education; a $400 million (9 %) increase for public education; $55 million for affordable housing grants; $21 million for rural economic development; several million dollars for film incentives in rural Utah; and increases in state employee compensation to keep pace with the private sector. The budget also includes a $200 million tax cut, through an income tax reduction, social security tax credit, and earned income tax credit. We also paid off state debt and increased rainy day funds.

Education

Public education funding increased by nearly $400 million, including a 6 percent increase in the Weighted Pupil Unit. Funding covers enrollment growth, early literacy improvement, $64 million for educator professional time, $12 million for optional full-day kindergarten, and bonuses for teachers who took extra assignments during the pandemic. We funded several new buildings on college campuses, including a School of Veterinary Medicine at Utah State University, and expansion of the Tooele Technical College.

Water and Natural Resources

Continuing drought conditions require measures to conserve water. The Legislature appropriated $200 million for grants to install secondary water meters to reduce water use statewide by 20-30 percent. Another $40 million was appropriated to maintain water flows to the Great Salt Lake, which is vital to our economy, precipitation, wildlife, and environmental health. We appropriated $25 million for grants and loans to improve drinking water systems in rural Utah, including testing for lead in school taps. Another $50 million is directed toward agricultural water efficiency projects.

Health Care and Social Services:

The Legislature funded a 15% increase in the number of Medicaid patients, provided additional funding for local behavioral Crisis Receiving Centers and persons with disabilities. We also funded an increase in staff salaries for home and community-based services. I sponsored the Utah Medical Candor Act (HB344S3) to facilitate early settlement of medical malpractice claims, and the Uniform Unregulated Child Custody Transfer Act (HB219) to prevent abandonment of special needs children.

Other Bills of Interest

HB152S2 — improving availability of child care; HB374S5 — restricting access to sensitive materials in schools; HB238S1 — creating Juneteenth State Holiday; SB115S2 — Pre-empting firearm restrictions; HB104S3— providing for state employee performance pay; HB67S1— requiring maintenance of accurate voter rolls; SB102S3 — prohibiting use of phone cameras while driving; and HB143 — increasing penalty for drunk driving.

Bills That Failed to Pass

High profile bills that failed to pass include bills: 1) to repeal the death penalty; 2) to fund school vouchers for private schools; and 3) to prohibit businesses and government entities from requiring proof of vaccination. A transgender sports ban passed the Legislature, but faces likely veto by the Governor.

Again, thank you for the privilege of serving you in the Utah Legislature these past ten years—a distinct honor in my life.

Rep.Merrill Nelson