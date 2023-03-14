2023 spring high school boys soccer preview

Grantsville 2022 record: 6-10, 2-8 in Region 3A (finished 5th)

For the Grantsville High boys soccer team, the 2021-22 season was a study in how falling short in games can cause a team to fall into a pattern from which it cannot rebound. In what proved to be a streaky year, highlighted by two three-game-losing streaks, Grantsville will look to build on what did go right last year and remain competitive in a tight 3A Region 13.

“We had an okay season last year, where we dropped some region games early that we should have won,” Lowry said. “(Even though) we graduated eight seniors, we still have five starters back and are looking to improve our position in our very tough region.”

The Cowboys began their season on March 14, with their first home game taking place on Thursday against Ben Lomond High. That is followed-up by another home game on Friday against Providence Hall High.

Stansbury 2022 record: 15-6, 10-2 in Region 5A (finished 1st)

After falling one game short of making it into the 5A championship game in 2022, the Stansbury Stallions boys soccer team is looking to make another splash as the spring season gets underway.

Last May, the Region 7-champion Stallions saw their season cut short in the semifinals after losing to Lehi in a shootout. This year’s team will have a much different looking roster, but head coach Jacob Jones doesn’t look at the season as starting from scratch.

“We graduated 11 seniors, eight (were) starters from last year’s team,” Jones said. “We have eight seniors this year; most of which got some minutes last year as juniors on the varsity team.

“We have a great mix of players, both young and old, that are very excited to have a shot at varsity-level soccer,” he added.

In addition to the seniors with experience from last year’s playoff run, Jones also noted that two of their returning players also played as starters on the 2021 team that made a run to the 4A championship game.

“A lot of people see this as a rebuild — I don’t see it,” he said. “The team is coming together and I saw a lot of improvement and hard work put in by the returning players and have a fresh group that has shown incredible talent and work ethic so far.

“We are excited for the program this year and its future,” Jones said.

Stansbury’s season starts with a lengthy road trip, with the team not hosting a game until April 12 against Payson. Their next game is March 22 when the Stallions head to Salt Lake City to play the Cottonwood Colts.

Tooele 2022 record: 8-11, 6-6 in Region 5A (finished 4th)

After being defeated in the second round of the playoffs last spring by cross-town rival Stansbury High School, the Tooele High Buffaloes will look to build on their early exit and build on the success that they had.

Despite starting the 2022 season on a four-game losing streak, Tooele managed to win five-straight and a total eight of the remaining 15 games.

The Buffaloes start their season on the road for their first two games, with the first home game against Uintah on March 24 at Tooele High.