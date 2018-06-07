20th Annual Garden Tour will feature two days, 14 gardens to experience

The Tooele County Master Gardeners’ Annual Garden Tour will be held this weekend across Tooele Valley.

The tour runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature 14 locations for tour participants to visit.

Tour books that include admission are still available for $10 per adult at Speirs Farm, 394 W. 200 South, Tooele; Tooele Valley Nursery, 425 E. Cimmarron Way, Erda; and the Fawson Preserve, 187 Waterhole Way, Grantsville. Tour books can also be bought online at annualgardentour.info. Children 12 and under are free.

Seed packets can also be bought at Speirs Farm, Tooele Valley Nursery and Fawson Preserve. With each seed packet purchased, the buyer will receive complimentary prize entry tickets for a drawing that includes gift certificates from Tooele Valley Nursery, a concrete bench from Rock Hard Designs, plus several other yard and home products.

All proceeds from tour book sales will go to support Arbor Day and gardening projects in Tooele County.

The tour book contains descriptions of each location and a map with a QR Code for smart phone usage. Each tour location is marked with a sign out front, and the homeowner, or a Master Gardener volunteer, will be on hand to answer any questions.

Participants are urged by event organizers to meander at their own pace and to get ideas for their own gardens and yards.

Participants will see both spacious and compact yards, low water settings, water features, ponds, vegetable and ornamental gardens, rockscapes, landscapes with outbuildings, poultry and other farm animals, winding paths, unique metal art, a tree house, solar-heated swimming pond with fish, and greenhouses.

For additional details and information, visit Facebook.com/tooelecountyannualgardentour or call Jay Cooper at 435-830-1447. Information is also available at annualgardentour.info.

The garden tour was founded 20 years ago by Pat Jessie, Mae Freestone, Barbara Barlow and Joyce Tate.